Archbishop Kaziimba urges UCU graduands to embrace values of servant hood and integrity

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev. Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has urged Uganda christian University (UCU) graduands to embrace the values of servant hood, Christ-centeredness, stewardship, diligence and integrity.

Dr Kaziimba said during the 24th graduation ceremony for UCU. At 1,006 students graduated with Bachelor’s degrees, masters and Doctorates from various disciplines. Of the 1006 graduands, 562 were females and 444 males. Of those, 29 obtained first-class degrees (18 Females and 11 Males).

“Today was more significant as we witnessed the graduation of the pioneer students of Medicine and Dentistry. This is a landmark achievement for UCU, as it marks a significant step forward in our pursuit of excellence in healthcare Education,” he said.

Kaziimba expressed his gratitude that UCU has achieved remarkable progress in infrastructural development across our various colleges and campuses. I observed this during my pastoral visits. This will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic growth and development of our students.

During the graduation ceremony, Eyob Yohana Ghebrekristos was announced as the overall best student during this year’s graduation ceremony. Ghebrekristos who graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery scored a CGPA of 4.71.

Wanyama Wilson emerged the overall best male student. He pursued a Bachelor of Development and Social Entrepreneurship, and achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.64.