Uganda orders withdrawal of citizens, non-essential embassy staff from Iran over war

The Government of Uganda has urged its citizens in the Iran to prioritize their safety and leave the country where possible following escalating hostilities in the Middle East that have heightened fears of regional conflict.

In a security notice issued on February 28, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely monitoring developments and had taken precautionary measures to safeguard Ugandan nationals.

“The Government of Uganda is monitoring the situation in the Middle East with grave concern. All Ugandan citizens in the territory of Iran who can are advised to take serious precautions for their safety and leave Iran through any possible means,”the statement reads.

Authorities confirmed that all non essential staff at Uganda’s embassy in Tehran have been withdrawn. Consular services have been severely limited as alternative arrangements are being organized to assist nationals still in the country.

Ugandans who remain in Iran have been urged to stay indoors, maintain contact with community leaders, and closely follow credible media updates as the situation remains fluid.

The advisory comes amid intensified military exchanges between Iran and Israel that have drawn international concern. In recent days, reports indicate that missile and drone attacks were launched across borders following Israeli air strikes targeting Iranian military installations. Iranian authorities have vowed retaliation, while Israel has said it acted in response to security threats linked to Iran’s regional military activities.

The rising tensions have disrupted air travel across parts of the Middle East, with several international airlines suspending or rerouting flights. Concerns have also grown over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Any sustained disruption there could trigger volatility in global energy markets, potentially affecting fuel prices in countries like Uganda that rely heavily on imports.

Uganda’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, emphasized that travel to the wider Middle East should be suspended until further notice.

“Due to the extremely fluid situation that is affecting international travel, all Ugandan citizens are strongly advised to suspend travel to the Middle East until further notice,” he said.

The advisory aligns with calls from the United Nations and other global actors urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation. Diplomats warn that continued exchanges could destabilize the region and worsen humanitarian risks for civilians.

Ugandan authorities say they will continue to assess developments and communicate further guidance as the security environment evolves.

The current war began after Israel, with support from the United States carried out coordinated air strikes inside Iran targeting military installations, missile facilities and sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme. Israeli and U.S. officials said the strikes were meant to stop what they described as growing security threats, arguing that Iran’s expanding missile capabilities and nuclear activities posed a direct danger to Israel and regional stability.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of its sovereignty and an act of aggression. Within hours, Iranian forces launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes aimed at Israeli targets and U.S. military positions in parts of the Middle East. Iranian leaders said the response was defensive and warned that further attacks would be met with stronger retaliation.

The confrontation has quickly escalated into open military exchanges, raising fears in regional war. Airspace disruptions, heightened military alerts and diplomatic appeals for restraint have followed, as global leaders urge both sides to de-escalate. The situation remains volatile, with both sides accusing the other of initiating aggression and vowing to protect their national security interests.