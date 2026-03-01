Uganda Airlines suspends Dubai flights following conflicts in Middle East 

Uganda Airlines has temporarily suspended its scheduled flights to Dubai following airspace closures linked to military tensions in the Middle East.

In a travel update issued on February 28, 2026, the national carrier announced the suspension of flights between Entebbe International Airport and Dubai International Airport, citing safety concerns arising from the deteriorating regional security situation.

“Uganda Airlines wishes to inform its esteemed guests and the general public of the temporary suspension of its scheduled flights between Entebbe International Airport and Dubai International Airport,” the airline said in the notice.

The airline emphasized that the decision was taken in response to airspace restrictions beyond its control as conflict escalated between Israel and Iran, with the involvement of the United States. The fighting has seen exchanges of missile and drone strikes, triggering widespread flight cancellations and rerouting across key Middle Eastern corridors.

Aviation authorities in parts of the Gulf have closed or restricted sections of airspace as a precaution, affecting international carriers operating through major transit hubs such as Dubai. The Gulf region serves as a critical global aviation crossroads connecting Africa, Europe and Asia, making disruptions particularly significant for travelers.

Uganda Airlines assured passengers that measures are in place to reduce inconvenience.

“Passengers holding confirmed bookings on the suspended flights will be re-accommodated on alternative carriers where possible or rebooked on future Uganda Airlines flights at no additional cost once operations resume,” the airline stated.

The carrier added that affected travelers may opt to change their travel plans to a later date, while its reservations team is directly contacting customers with updated arrangements.

“We urge all passengers scheduled to travel on this route to check their flight status on our official website or contact our call center before departing for the airport,” the statement further noted.

The airline’s Global Call Centre remains available around the clock to assist affected passengers.

The suspension underscores how rapidly escalating geopolitical tensions can disrupt global transport networks.

The latest conflict erupted after Israeli and U.S. forces carried out strikes inside Iran targeting military and nuclear-linked facilities. Iran responded with retaliatory missile and drone attacks aimed at Israeli targets and U.S. positions in the region, deepening fears of a broader confrontation.

With airspace security remaining uncertain and diplomatic efforts ongoing, Uganda Airlines said it will provide further updates once conditions stabilize and normal scheduling can safely resume.