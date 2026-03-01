Accident claims six on Kiboga-Hoima highway

Kiboga-Six people have been confirmed dead following a fatal early morning crash at Kyakabuga Village in Kyankwanzi District along the Kiboga–Hoima Highway.

The accident occurred when a bus, registration number UBQ 595G, traveling from Kampala to Hoima, collided head-on with a Fuso Fighter truck, registration number UBF 541C, which was transporting charcoal from Hoima.

According to Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson Lameck Kigozi, the impact of the collision sparked a fire that completely engulfed both vehicles.

Kigozi said six people died on the spot — two occupants of the bus and four from the Fuso truck — while seven others sustained critical injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Hoima Hospital Mortuary. The injured victims were rushed to Kikonda Health Centre III for medical treatment.

One of the deceased has been identified as Muhumuza Gerald, 40, the bus driver and a resident of Hoima West Division. Another victim was identified as Linongola Matsukizo, 47, a businesswoman of Congolese nationality. The four victims who were traveling in the Fuso truck have not yet been identified.

Rescue teams from Kyankwanzi and Hoima districts, with support from a Hoima-based fire brigade, responded promptly and managed to extinguish the blaze.

The wreckage of the two vehicles remains at the scene as efforts to tow them away continue. Motorists using the Kiboga–Hoima Road have been advised to exercise caution near Kyakabuga, as the road remains partially closed.

Police have attributed the crash to overspeeding and reckless driving.