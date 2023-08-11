17.7 C
Female cabinet Minister under probe over investor bribe money

A female flamboyant Minister from Central Region is having sleepless nights as she is being investigated by an agency in the office of the president over a bribe she took from some investors.

The Minister who hails from one of the districts in Northwest Buganda is alleged to have asked for a bribe of $300,000 in order for the investor to get a contract in one of her ministry departments. Her ministry is implementing key government projects and therefore, there is some ‘loot’.

It is said that after delivering the money, the investor waited in vain for a period of about two months before he reported the said minister to the appointing authority. The abrasive minister is now living in fear that she could be arrested or dropped from the ministry if enough evidence is gathered. She is reported to be using her closeness with a certain religious leader to plead for her case.

