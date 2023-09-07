GA Insurance to Sponsor Annual Katogo Golf Series

GA Insurance has announced its sponsorship deal for the Annual Katogo Golf Series set to take place at Entebbe Golf Club on September 30. As part of their sponsorship, GA Insurance will provide insurance cover for the Hole-In-One prize, ensuring that golfers have a chance to win a brand-new Renault car without any additional costs.

The Katogo Golf Series has been a resounding success since its inception in April, with I&M Bank serving as the title sponsor. The addition of GA Insurance as a sponsor further enhances the excitement and prestige of this prestigious tournament.

Francis Kamau, CEO & Principal Officer of GA Insurance Uganda Limited, expressed their enthusiasm for the sponsorship, saying, “We are delighted to announce our participation as sponsors in the Katogo series! Our commitment to providing Hole-In-One prize insurance cover ensures that golfers have a remarkable opportunity to win a brand-new Renault car, completely free of additional costs. We applaud all the sponsors for enhancing the excitement of this event. At GA Insurance, we are dedicated to supporting various facets of business in Uganda.”

The Katogo Golf Series also welcomes other sponsors, including Victoria Motors, the distributors of Merca Limited-Renault, who have generously offered a brand-new Renault car for the Hole-In-One challenge, providing all golfers with a golden opportunity to walk away with new wheels. RwandaAir, another sponsor, has pledged to provide tickets worth USD 2,000 to selected destinations, adding to the allure of the tournament.

Hannington Mpiima, the Captain of the Katogo Golfers, commented on the new sponsors, saying, “This is a significant step in tournament organization, and we thank the new sponsors for trusting and choosing the I&M Katogo Series Golf to partner with. We look forward to a very lively and fun-packed tournament and invite all golfers to come and enjoy with us, with the chance to win multiple prizes.”

The Katogo Golf Series is a testament to the synergy between sports and corporate entities, showcasing the potential for collaboration and mutual success. Since its launch in April, the annual event has consistently grown in strength and numbers, and as it concludes in December, it leaves both I&M Bank and the world of golf in a better place.