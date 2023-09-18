18.8 C
Kampala
Monday, September 18, 2023
Entertainment

Singer, movie actress Evelyn Lagu is dead

By Our Reporter
RIP: Evelyn Nakabira Lagu

Our Reporter
Our Reporterhttps://eagle.co.ug

Singer and movie actress Evelyn Nakabira Lagu has passed on after a prolonged battle with kidney failure and heart problems spanning four years.

Born in Masaka now Kalungu district on June 1, 1982, Lagu was raised by her aunt in Mityana who worked as a midwife and her husband, the late George William Lubega.

She went to Aga Khan, Mityana SS, Pride SS Mityana and St. Peter’s SS Busubizi, where she completed her A’ level in 1999.

Evelyn Lagu was considered one of the finest singers and actresses on the local scene. She has performed with Mustard and Flash bands and sung backup vocals for (the late) Carol Nakimera, Halima Namakula, Ragga Dee, Makoma and most recently, Mampi from Zambia.

This story will be updated.

Our Reporter
Website | + posts
