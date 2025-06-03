Security forces identify Munyonyo suicide bomber as daughter of 2021 Kampala CPS attacker

Security forces have released a photograph of a female suicide bomber killed in an attempted attack targeting pilgrims in Munyonyo, revealing she is the daughter of a bomber involved in the November 2021 Kampala Central Police Station attack.

The woman was intercepted and killed while attempting to access Munyonyo Basilica, a key pilgrimage site for Uganda Martyrs Day. Intelligence officials said she was wearing a suicide vest, which exploded when she was shot by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) counter-terrorism operatives.

The foiled attack, an intelligence-led operation, also resulted in the neutralization of a second male suspect. The suspects reportedly arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, which was destroyed in the blast. Human remains were recovered, and the area remains under heavy security as forensic investigations continue.

The November 2021 attacks in Kampala, claimed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), included a suicide bombing at the entrance of the Kampala Central Police Station and another near Parliament Avenue. Those attacks were among the deadliest terror incidents in Uganda in recent years.

Col. Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, stated earlier Tuesday, “A UPDF counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb. It was an intelligence-led operation, and the security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption.”

The attempted attack comes as Uganda prepares for its annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, commemorating the execution of 45 Christian converts between 1885 and 1887. The event attracts millions of pilgrims annually.