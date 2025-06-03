Speaker Among opponents fake her voice in a desperate move to grab attention from NRM voters

Parliament has dismissed as fake a viral audio clip circulating on social media allegedly featuring Speaker of Parliament Anita Among making controversial remarks about President Yoweri Museveni and Uganda’s past conflicts.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the Parliament of Uganda declared that the recording was doctored and malicious, warning the public against falling for the false content.

“We have been made aware of an audio clip circulating on social media, attributed to the Rt Hon. Speaker Anitah Among. The clip is fake and unfounded. We urge the public to disregard this fake content aimed to spread hate and misinformation,” the statement read.

The audio, which has rapidly gained traction online, appears to address sensitive historical issues involving the Teso and Karamoja sub-regions. It includes a voice said to be Among’s speaking about violence, displacement and strained regional ties, remarks that Parliament says are completely fabricated.

Anita Among revealed, “That is not my voice,” and dismissed the audio as part of a smear campaign.

The clip surfaced just days before the Speaker picked her nomination forms to contest again under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), suggesting the timing may be politically motivated.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University and a vocal advocate for ethical AI use, also weighed in, strongly condemning the clip.

“The audio is fabricated. Please disregard it in its entirety,” Dr. Muganga stated.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the circulating audio clearly demonstrates how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be misused by individuals with bad intentions to deceive, manipulate, and spread falsehoods.”

Dr. Muganga added that he had used AI detection tools to verify the authenticity of the recording.

“All results confirm that the audio is fake. It appears that malicious actors have trained AI systems to imitate the voice of the Rt. Hon. Speaker @AnitahAmong and have used it to create false and hateful content. This is not just a misuse of technology; it is a deliberate act of character assassination.”

Calling on policymakers to act, he emphasized the need for regulations that balance innovation with safety.

“Artificial Intelligence should be a tool for good. It should help, support, and bring positive change, not be used to divide people or spread lies. To the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, please stay strong. Many of us stand with you and strongly condemn this attack.”

As Uganda draws closer to the 2026 elections, authorities have repeatedly warned the public about the increasing use of manipulated digital content to mislead voters and undermine public trust in national institutions.