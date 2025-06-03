Honouring Martyrs Day!! A Message from Calvin Echodu, NRM Vice Chairperson aspirant for Eastern Uganda

Mr. Calvin Echodu, aspiring to serve as the NRM National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, has shared a heartfelt tribute in honour of Uganda Martyrs Day. Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the Uganda Martyrs, he expresses profound gratitude for their sacrifice and calls upon Ugandans to embrace unity, peace, and spiritual strength.

He reminds us that the steadfast faith and courage of those who gave their lives for their beliefs remain a timeless source of inspiration. Their example challenges us to stand firm in our convictions and to build a nation rooted in resilience and mutual respect.

Martyrs Day holds deep historical and spiritual significance for Uganda, honouring the brave men and women who chose conviction over compromise. In his message, Mr. Echodu emphasizes that their sacrifice should never fade from memory, but rather fuel our collective pursuit of a more tolerant and united Uganda.

As a leader seeking to revitalize the NRM in Eastern Uganda, Mr. Echodu is committed to preserving the values of the past while championing a forward-looking vision. He pledges to lead with integrity, grounded in cultural heritage and moral clarity. His Martyrs Day message is both a solemn tribute and a promise—to serve with faith, unity, and a renewed dedication to the ideals for which the martyrs stood.