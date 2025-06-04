Four public officials to be fired over forged academic documents

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has directed the dismissal of four public officials accused of using forged academic documents to secure government jobs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IG revealed that the affected officials include Mr. Charles Agaba, Ms. Eve Ithungu, Mr. David Dimba Kesyi, and Mr. Denis Livingstone Denis. The officials serve in Bundibugyo, Dokolo, and Koboko district local governments, respectively.

The orders, signed by Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, followed thorough investigations that uncovered the fraudulent acts.

“The Inspectorate of Government has ordered the Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) of Bundibugyo and Dokolo DLGs, and the Town Clerk of Koboko Municipal Council, to dismiss officials who uttered false documents to gain employment,” the press release stated.

Mr. Charles Agaba, currently serving as Assistant Inventory Management Officer in Bundibugyo DLG, is accused of submitting a forged degree in Procurement and Logistics from Kyambogo University. Investigations showed that he had never graduated from the institution and also forged academic transcripts and appointment documents. He was even awarded Shs3.5 million in court-sanctioned compensation based on the forged credentials.

Ms. Eve Ithungu allegedly submitted a fake diploma in Public Administration from Uganda Pentecostal University to secure her role as a Parish Chief in Bundibugyo DLG. Her appointment was later confirmed by the District Service Commission in 2022.

In Koboko Municipality, Mr. David Dimba Kesyi forged a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) issued by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) to gain promotion as Principal Education Officer in 2018. UNEB later disowned the certificate.

Mr. Okello Denis Livingstone, District Inspector of Schools for Dokolo DLG, allegedly used a fake UCE certificate and falsely claimed a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Kyambogo University. He is also accused of fabricating a transfer letter from the Ministry of Education and Sports to secure his posting to Dokolo in 2018.

“Mr. Okello’s action of uttering a false appointment letter and posting instructions violated Section 328 of the Penal Code Act, CAP 120,” the IG stated. “Any person who knowingly and fraudulently utters a false document commits an offence of the same kind and is liable to the same punishment as if he or she had forged the thing in question.”

The IG cited Section Four, Paragraph 7 of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021, to justify the dismissals:

“Gross misconduct is conduct which destroys the relationship of trust and confidence between the public officer and a Ministry or Department or an Agency or a Local Government, and renders the working relationship untenable. Gross misconduct shall result in public interest or dismissal.”

The CAOs of Bundibugyo and Dokolo districts, as well as the Town Clerk of Koboko Municipality, have been instructed to report back to the IG on the actions taken.