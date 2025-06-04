UN Women launches Coding Hub in Empower Next Generation of Female Tech Leaders

Jinja, UN Women, in partnership with the Government of Uganda and the African Union Commission, has launched the third phase of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) at Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in Jinja.

The initiative aims to equip girls with essential digital skills, preparing them for careers in coding, robotics, and technology innovation.

AGCCI is a flagship continental programme that empowers adolescent girls with the tools to bridge the gender digital divide. Since its inception in 2018, it has trained thousands of girls across Africa in ICT and STEM. Uganda now expands the programme nationally, affirming its commitment to nurturing future female tech leaders.

Dr. Joyce Abaliwo Mulebeke, State Minister for Gender, Women & Children Affairs in the Busoga Kingdom, praised the initiative for advancing Uganda’s STEM and digital inclusion goals.

“Today, we are investing in girls not just as learners, but as future creators, coders, and innovators who will shape the digital future of Uganda and Africa,” she said, urging the girls to take education seriously as a path to economic empowerment.

Ms. Deborah Basekanakyo, Headmistress of Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School, called the Coding Hub a “groundbreaking opportunity” to empower girls in Eastern Uganda.

“The hub is a safe space for learning, innovation, and transformation. Together, we must make this work,” she emphasized.

UN Women Uganda Country Representative Paulina Chiwangu, in remarks delivered by Grace Bulenzi, Programme Specialist for Gender Statistics, stressed the urgency of closing Uganda’s digital gender gap.

“Only 26% of women in Uganda are online, compared to 45% of men,” she said. “This is more than a training programme—it’s a movement.”

Through coding boot camps, mentorship, and hands-on learning, AGCCI will equip participants with skills in web development, programming, design thinking, and robotics. The first group of 60 girls completed a 10-day intensive training at Wanyange Girls’ and received certificates at the event.

The launch featured a live coding demonstration, testimonials from alumni, and remarks from key stakeholders, including local leaders and parents of the participants. The event also had representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

As Uganda embraces digital transformation, AGCCI serves as a vital platform to ensure girls are not just consumers, but also creators and leaders in the digital world.