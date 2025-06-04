Hassan Basajjabalaba launches bid for NRM entrepreneur’s league top seat

Renowned Ugandan businessman and investor Al-Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba, has launched campaigns for the position of national chairperson of the Entrepreneur’s League in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for the term 2026-2031.

This role would see him sit on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) if he wins.

Basajjabalaba is the founder, chairman, and CEO of the HABA Group of Companies, a conglomerate with diverse interests in education, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. He is also the proprietor of Kampala International University (KIU), with campuses in Kampala and Bushenyi.

Basajjabalaba’s bid for the national position comes after his successful election as NRM chairperson for Bushenyi District, where he garnered 580 votes, defeating three other contenders. In his victory speech, he called for peace and teamwork, urging all elected leaders to work together to ensure the party’s success in the 2026 general elections.

The election also marked a significant moment of reconciliation between Basajjabalaba and Bushenyi Woman MP Annet Katusiime Mugisha, who had previously had fallen out during the 2020-2021 general elections. The two leaders have pledged to put the past behind them and work together to support the NRM and the President.

Katusiime Mugisha was elected NRM Vice Chairperson for Bushenyi District, and the newly elected district NRM committee includes: chairperson: Alhajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, Vice Chairperson: Annet Katusiime Mugisha, Treasurer: Michael Mawanda, Publicity Secretary: Olden Taremwa and Party Secretary: Emmanuel Muhebwa

A self-made businessman and founder of HABA Group and Kampala International University, Basajjabalaba has created thousands of jobs across sectors like education, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and real estate. His entrepreneurial journey from managing a family business to leading one of Uganda’s most diversified investment groups has inspired confidence among members of the league.

His commitment to Uganda’s business community was also on display in 2022, when he publicly endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the NRM’s 2026 presidential flag bearer during a rally in Bushenyi. The moment reaffirmed his alignment with the party’s economic agenda and solidified his standing within party structures.

In the face of past political differences, Basajjabalaba has embraced reconciliation and unity.

“Uganda’s entrepreneurs are our economic backbone,” he declared at a recent rally in Mbarara. “The league will empower them to compete globally while staying true to our roots.”

Despite facing political setbacks over the years, Basajjabalaba has remained unwavering in his commitment to service. His leadership style, connections to influential figures such as Speaker Anita Among, and strong grassroots support make him a formidable candidate in the upcoming CEC elections.

As the NRM prepares for 2026, many believe Basajjabalaba is the right leader to steer the Entrepreneur’s League and Uganda’s business sector into a future of opportunity and resilience.