Equity Group reports strong performance with Shs433.2b profit

Equity Group has posted strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, supported by its regional diversification strategy, resilient operations, and growing adoption of digital platforms across East and Central Africa.

At the investor briefing held in Nairobi, Group CEO Dr. James Mwangi attributed the performance to “a well-integrated strategy balancing commercial growth with sustainability and social impact.”

The Group’s profit after tax reached Shs433.2 billion, reflecting a return on equity of 23.9% and a return on assets of 3.5%. Excluding one-off adjustments related to hyperinflation in South Sudan, profit before tax rose 8% to Shs528.8 billion.

Customer deposits grew by 7% year-on-year to Shs37.2 trillion, while net loans increased 3% to Shs22.7 trillion. Total assets rose by 4% to Shs49.2 trillion, solidifying Equity’s position as one of the leading financial institutions in the region, with strong market positions in Kenya, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Digital transformation played a central role in driving growth. The bank’s digital channels processed 87% of all transactions, with the Equity Mobile App and USSD platform handling transactions worth Shs26.5 trillion up from Shs20.3 trillion the previous year. Equitel facilitated 92 million transactions, while Pay With Equity serviced over 1.1 million merchants, processing Shs15.9 trillion.

The Kenyan subsidiary remained the Group’s largest revenue contributor, accounting for 51% of total earnings. It posted a 50% jump in profit before tax, with deposits up 7% to Shs22.3 trillion and non-funded income rising 23% to Shs213 billion.

Equity’s regional operations also delivered strong results. Units outside Kenya accounted for nearly half of the Group’s total assets, net loans, and pre-tax profits. In the DRC, Equity BCDC posted solid growth in loans and deposits, focusing on agriculture, manufacturing, and SMEs. Tanzania registered a 540% increase in pre-tax profits, with Rwanda and Uganda also showing positive momentum.

Net interest income rose 3% to Shs804.2 billion, while total expenses fell by 1% to Shs830.8 billion. The Group maintained an NPL ratio of 14%, below the industry average of 17.2%, with coverage at 67%.

Equity’s non-banking arms covering fintech, insurance, and investment banking strengthened its diversified model. The insurance subsidiary posted a 27% rise in pre-tax profit to Shs11.7 billion, with 80% of the 15.3 million policies issued digitally. The Group is now pursuing a health insurance license to expand its offerings.

The investment banking arm recorded a 142% rise in profitability, while the technology division saw a 10% increase. The ONE Equity platform continued to deepen integration across services, enhancing cross-selling and customer engagement.

The Group’s performance is aligned with its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), which aims to promote inclusive growth through partnerships with global players like the African Development Bank, Microsoft, and Mastercard. Under this initiative, Equity has disbursed Shs9.9 trillion to 350,149 MSMEs and trained over 650,000 small businesses through the Young Africa Works program. More than Shs759.5 billion in guarantees have supported lending to high-impact sectors, particularly agriculture and women- and youth-led enterprises.

Equity’s social impact continues through the Equity Leaders Program, which has supported nearly 30,000 scholars, including 113 at top global universities. The Group has also facilitated over 9,700 paid internships and provided vocational training to nearly 4,000 youth.

On the environmental front, the Group has financed Shs759.5 billion in climate-friendly projects, planted over 35 million trees, and distributed nearly 500,000 clean energy products. It has been recognized by the IFC as the global leader in climate finance transactions.

In healthcare, the Equity Afia network has served over 3.66 million patients across 134 clinics, expanding access to affordable medical services.

The Group’s achievements were recently recognized with 16 awards at the 20th Think Business Banking Awards and the “Superbrand” title for East Africa for the fourth time.

Mwangi concluded, “Our commitment remains rooted in financial inclusion, regional integration, and long-term sustainability. We are here to transform lives one household, one enterprise at a time.”