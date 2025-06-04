Man sentenced to six months in Luzira Prison over impersonating Commissioner General URA

The Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced Mohammad Lubega to six months’ imprisonment at Luzira Prison after he was found guilty of impersonating the Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), John Musinguzi, and obtaining money by false pretense from an unsuspecting victim, Joseph Kamugisha.

Lubega, a 35-year-old resident of Rubaga Division, was on April 7, 2025, convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court in Nakasero and handed a six-month custodial sentence at Luzira Prison.

He pleaded guilty to charges of impersonating a public officer and obtaining money by false pretences.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at St. Racheal Church of Uganda in Bulange Zone, Rubaga. After attending a church service, Lubega approached Mr. Paul Kawaga, the head of the laity in Kazo Archdeaconry, and introduced himself as Mr. John Musinguzi, the sitting Commissioner General of URA.

Claiming he was seeking a reliable personal driver, Lubega requested a recommendation. Trusting his identity, Mr. Kawaga introduced Mr. Joseph Kamugisha, a fellow congregant.

Later that day, Lubega contacted Kamugisha and persuaded him to send Shs688,000, purportedly to buy a phone for official duties. He also instructed Kamugisha to report to URA’s Nakawa headquarters the next morning to begin employment.

Kamugisha complied, but upon arrival at the URA offices on January 13, he discovered that he had been deceived.

Efforts to reach Lubega were futile, prompting Kamugisha to file a complaint with the URA Commissioner for Tax Investigations.

Lubega was subsequently tracked down with the help of the Uganda Police Force. Upon arrest, he confessed to the offence and was arraigned in court, where he was convicted on his plea.

In a separate but similar case, another man, Ivan Cyubahiro, was also convicted of impersonating the URA Commissioner General. He was sentenced to one year in Luzira Prison.

Following the convictions, URA has reiterated its commitment to fighting fraud and protecting the integrity of its institution.

“These cases reflect the growing need for public vigilance and community cooperation,” the Authority said in a statement. “We appreciate the swift reporting that made these arrests possible, and we urge all citizens to verify the credentials of anyone claiming to represent URA.”

The Authority warned that it does not solicit funds through informal channels and emphasized that all recruitment or communication must be verified through official platforms.

“Impersonating government officials is not only criminal, but it also threatens public confidence in national institutions,” URA noted. “We will continue to pursue such cases with the full force of the law.”

The public is encouraged to report any suspected tax-related fraud or impersonation to URA through its verified helplines and regional offices.