Museveni directs annual gov’t funding for martyrs day 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that government funding for Martyrs Day celebrations be included in the national budget annually, acknowledging the spiritual significance and massive participation of Ugandans across all religious denominations.

“This year, the government gave the Catholics Shs2 billion, the Protestants Shs2 billion and the Muslims Shs200 million for this occasion,” he said.

“I have directed the government to make this contribution part of the government budget annually, since many Ugandans participate.”

President Museveni, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Sports and Education, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the remarks while addressing thousands of Christians at the Namugongo Anglican site during Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

The celebrations were led by the Northern Uganda Cluster, under the theme: “Imitating God’s Goodness by Doing Good (Galatians 6:9–10)”.

The President emphasized the government’s continued investment in religious infrastructure.

“As you all know, the government spent billions modernizing this infrastructure you see today at both the Catholic and Protestant sites. When the Muslims are ready, we shall also support them because I am told some Muslim followers were also killed by Mwanga. May God bless all of you,” he said.

President Museveni gave a historical reflection on the arrival of new religions in Uganda, tracing Islam’s introduction in 1841 by Ahmad bin Ibrahim, Anglicanism in 1877, and Catholicism in 1879.

These religions, he noted, offered new understandings of the divine, complementing Uganda’s indigenous faith traditions.

“It was wrong for Mwanga to try and kill this new perspective about the supernatural realm,” said the President.

“It is good that young boys and some girls, I am told, were ready to give up their lives for freedom of worship,” he said.

The President also saluted this spirit of sacrifice.

“This is what all and sundry should know about Africans of this area: they can sacrifice for the legitimate causes they believe in,” he noted.

President Museveni reiterated the importance of religious freedom and the secular character of the Ugandan state.

“We believe in the freedom of worship and not coercing people to believe in this or that, as long as they do not break the law. We also believe in separating denominational issues from government matters, which are for all citizens and even non-citizens in Uganda,” he added.

He invoked scripture to support this principle.

“Jesus helped us in Mark 12:17: ‘Give unto God what is God’s and unto Caesar what is Caesar’s,” he said.

The President also reminded Ugandans of the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) historical missions: creating prosperity, ensuring continental security, and leveraging African unity for mutual growth.

“If all adults become wealth-creators, who will buy their products and services? Tribal and sectarian markets are not enough. The national market of Uganda is better, hence our first ideological principle: Patriotism- love Uganda, because you need it for your prosperity,” he said.

“But even Uganda’s market is not big enough. Have you heard of East Africa? Have you heard of Africa? They can buy your surplus. That’s why we embrace Pan-Africanism- love Africa.”

He added Social-Economic Transformation and Democracy as core guiding principles.

President Museveni urged believers to never mix politics with denominational loyalty.

“Politics is about our welfare on Earth. Denominations and religion are about spirituality on Earth and life after, which religious leaders can explain better,” he said.

Drawing on his past experience as President of the Scripture Union (1965–1966), he quoted from Luke 10:30-35, the Parable of the Good Samaritan, to highlight religious tolerance and service.

“The Samaritan helped the injured man while his fellow Jews, who were religious leaders, passed him by. Jesus praised the Samaritan. We shall know them by their fruits,” he said.

He quoted the Church of Uganda Prayer Book, page 207.

“Let your light so shine before men that they see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.”

Lessons from the Bush:

Recalling his days in the liberation struggle, President Museveni shared how religious diversity was harmonized through shared knowledge and practical survival.

“In the bush, I lived with Catholics, Anglicans, Muslims, and traditional believers. We united them around science, a bullet kills. Prayers help, but a reed won’t stop a bullet,” he said.

On his part, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, led the main service with a powerful message of resilience, hope, and spiritual recommitment.

“The appeal today is simple: it’s a verdict to stand for Jesus. Those who died here would not regret their sacrifice if they see what Namugongo has become. What was meant for evil, God has turned into a blessing,” he said.

He congratulated the Northern Uganda Cluster for a successful lead and thanked the international pilgrims for their devotion.

“We are celebrating 140 years of God’s faithfulness, mercy, love, and providence. This is not just an event, it’s a powerful reminder of sacrifice, faith, and the Lord’s love,” he noted.

The Archbishop urged Ugandans to take action in addressing social issues, particularly substance abuse and mental health.

“Alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and other substances are destroying lives. As a Church, we commit to advocating against these vices in schools, communities, and even in Butabika Hospital,” he declared.

He further appealed to the government of Uganda to consider a National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Some may argue it’s financially impossible but where there is a will, there is a way.”

Archbishop Kaziimba also highlighted the Church’s humanitarian role, such as recent aid deliveries to Nakivale Refugee Camp.

“Let us continue these good deeds. Our work is not only spiritual but practical,” he noted.

He applauded the government’s support to the faith sector, especially the sh10.7 billion funding for Phase I construction of the Anglican shrine.

“We thank Your Excellency for supporting faith-based tourism. The shrine has attracted thousands and generated income. The Church remains committed to holistic transformation,” he noted.

Archbishop Kaziimba ended his speech with a strong message of civic duty ahead of the 2026 elections.

“I call upon all Ugandans to support peace, resist the politics of violence, and go out to vote. Let’s be good stewards of this nation,” he added.

The preacher of the day, Rt. Rev. Henry Luke Orombi, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, delivered his sermon from Galatians 6:5, Galatians 6:9–10, and 3 John 11, encouraging believers not to be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.

“The foundation of the Church in Uganda is based on the sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs,” he affirmed.

The Rt. Rev. Godfrey Loum, Bishop of Northern Uganda and Chairperson of the Northern Uganda Cluster, expressed gratitude for being chosen to lead this year’s national celebration.

“We are grateful for the trust placed in us. The Northern Cluster which includes the dioceses of Lango, Kitgum, Nebbi, West Lango, Madi and West Nile has worked together in unity,” he noted.

He emphasized the region’s commitment to growing Uganda’s religious tourism and faith-based programs.

“Our hope is to contribute to the growth of faith in the Anglican Church and to position Namugongo as a global faith destination,” he said.

He also thanked the President for his ongoing support towards Church activities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uganda Martyrs Day is a national religious holiday observed every year on June 3rd. It honors the 45 young Christian converts – 22 Catholics and 23

Anglicans who were killed between 1885 and 1887 in the historical kingdom of Buganda (now part of modern-day Uganda).

As the calendar turns to June, a sacred rhythm takes hold across Uganda and neighboring countries. In the quiet early mornings and under the scorching afternoon sun, thousands of men, women, and children make their way on foot many for hundreds of kilometers to Namugongo.

On the other hand, the church of Uganda also commemorates 140 years of the Uganda Martyrs, this year.