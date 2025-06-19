Uganda moves to evacuate stranded nationals from war-torn Iran and Israel

The Government of Uganda has initiated a coordinated effort to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, following the outbreak of armed conflict between the two nations on June 13, 2025.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa confirmed that evacuation measures were underway, in partnership with Uganda’s diplomatic missions and other government agencies.

“Using our established evacuation plan under such circumstances, we have registered Ugandan students in Iran and received information on Ugandans stranded in Israel from parents, relatives, and other concerned citizens,” said Waiswa.

The Ministry has actively engaged with Iranian authorities to secure safe passage for Ugandan nationals trapped in conflict-affected areas.

“On this note, we are glad to report that 48 Ugandan students are being safely evacuated from Tehran,” Waiswa announced.

Additionally, Uganda has reached out to countries bordering the conflict zones including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan to request gratis visas on arrival for Ugandan evacuees.

“We have communicated to our embassies in the region, namely; Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, where the evacuees may eventually end up, to offer the necessary consular support,” Waiswa noted.

Diplomatic missions in these countries have been instructed to deploy officers to receive the evacuees and assist in processing their return to Uganda.

However, the evacuation process remains complex due to severe logistical challenges.

“It is worth noting that Iran and Israel have both closed their airspace until further notice, and given the security situation and the dynamics on the ground, there are challenges and delays in securing the appropriate transport for all distressed Ugandans,” Waiswa explained.

He added, “The Ministry is doing everything within its means to ensure that all the stranded Ugandan nationals are accorded safe and secure transportation out of the affected areas.”

The Ministry has opened a communication channel for families and concerned individuals seeking updates or assistance regarding the evacuation.

“For any inquiries and information pertaining to the evacuation of the Ugandan nationals in the region, the public is encouraged to contact the Ministry via email: consular@mofa.go.ug,” Waiswa concluded.