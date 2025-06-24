Uganda rallies global partners to transform Agri-Food Systems through strategic investment, coordination and innovation

The Government of Uganda has launched a national and international call to action to revolutionize its agriculture sector. As the Uganda Agri-Food Systems Investment and Financing Conference opened at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) Namanve Campus, the two-day event, running from June 24 to 25, 2025, is convened under the theme: “Catalysing Innovative Investments and Financing Partnerships,” aiming to mobilize public and private sector actors to drive food systems transformation.

With over 70% of Ugandans depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the summit is spotlighting major investment opportunities while advancing dialogue on financing, coordination and public-private collaboration. Outcomes are expected to include a robust national investment strategy, improved stakeholder coordination, and clear interventions across critical agricultural value chains.

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) is a key driver of this agenda. Since 2006, AGRA has invested over $69.8 million in Uganda’s agriculture sector, strengthening institutions, enhancing productivity and supporting crucial policy reforms. Its work is closely aligned with Uganda’s agro-industrialisation strategy, National Development Plans (NDP II, III, and IV) and the six Presidential directives on agriculture.

Opening the conference, Lt. Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, Minister of State for Animal Industry emphasized the urgency of shifting Uganda’s food systems from subsistence-based to wealth-creating engines.

“Uganda’s agri-food system remains the anchor of our economy, contributing 24% of GDP, 33% of export earnings, and employing 70% of our population. Yet, over 12 million Ugandans still face food insecurity,” Rwamirama stated.

He called for better investment in value addition, agro-industrialisation, climate-smart agriculture and inclusive financing. Highlighting initiatives like Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model, he noted the need for coordinated, strategic investment between public and private actors, fully aligned with NDP IV.

Representing the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Mr. Edward Walugembe delivered a call to action grounded in constitutional mandate and practical implementation.

“We must work as one government, with one plan, aligned to one national development agenda,” he said.

He outlined the four “Cs” as key enablers: Coordination, Connectedness, Continuity, and Communication.

“These are essential for breaking silos and ensuring alignment across all stakeholders,” he added.

He noted, “Uganda’s food systems transformation is no longer in the planning stage but in the implementation phase. We have a plan. It is fit for purpose. Now we must implement it.”

Walugembe emphasized the role of OPM under Article 108 of the Constitution in leading coordinated delivery and promised continued efforts to identify and unblock bottlenecks.

“Let us do what we do, and do it well with efficiency,” he concluded.

Mr. Grace Bwengye, speaking on behalf of NPA Chairperson Pamela Mbabazi, reiterated the strategic alignment between food systems and NDP IV, which officially kicks off on July 1, 2025. He reminded stakeholders that Uganda’s ambitious 10-fold growth plan to grow GDP from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040 relies on strong food systems.

“Food systems are central to Uganda’s economic transformation. But limited public resources under NDP IV must be channelled into high-impact, game-changing interventions,” he cautioned.

He noted that lessons from NDP III, including the impacts of #Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighted the importance of focusing on implementable actions.

“It is not right to implement things that are not being planned for,” Bwengye warned. “Strategic plans must be fully aligned with the objectives of NDP IV and the food systems transformation agenda.”

He emphasized that food systems transformation demands coordinated financing, delivery, and reporting, and said that NPA will only approve plans that show this integration.

FAO Uganda Country Representative Mr. Yergalem Beraki echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to align food systems with Uganda’s development goals.

“Food systems are not just about feeding people—they are economic drivers for full monetisation, higher household incomes, and job creation,” Beraki said.

He noted that although the food systems agenda launched under NDP III, implementation was derailed by global disruptions. With NDP IV beginning in July, Uganda has a renewed opportunity to act.

“We cannot afford to spread our resources too thin,” he added. “Public funds must go to costed, high-impact game changers.”

Beraki urged MDAs, development partners, civil society, and the private sector to align their strategies with NDP IV. “Only strategic plans that reflect this alignment will be approved,” he emphasized.

Beyond the technical discussions, Uganda’s leadership role on the continent was affirmed. The country has been at the forefront of global agricultural initiatives, including the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and the African Union’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Uganda’s proactive approach led to hosting the AU Extraordinary CAADP Summit in January 2025, culminating in the Kampala Declaration a landmark commitment to resilient food systems in Africa.

In addition to growing food and enhancing nutrition, Uganda has achieved notable progress in reducing stunting from 29% in 2016 to 24% in 2022. Such gains, combined with a youthful population and strong political will, place Uganda in a unique position to transform agriculture into a cornerstone of inclusive development.

As the Agri-Food Systems Investment and Financing Conference is going on, Uganda is open for investment, ready for coordinated action and committed to turning strategy into real, measurable progress.