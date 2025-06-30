Uganda enforces mandatory certification to rescue grain exports

Uganda has unveiled stringent new quality control measures for all grain exports in a decisive bid to restore its credibility in regional markets and curb mounting trade losses caused by substandard produce.

Starting in the first quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, every consignment especially maize must be certified with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Quality Mark (Q-Mark) and a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) permit, or risk being blocked at the border.

The policy, developed by the Crop Inspection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, follows a decade of damaging rejections of Ugandan maize and other grains by regional markets, most notably Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan, over safety issues such as aflatoxin contamination.

“There will be no grain allowed out of Uganda without the Q-Mark and SPS permit,” said Ms Patricia Bageine Ejalu, UNBS Deputy Executive Director. “Buyers will now be required to source only from certified premises.”

Speaking during a nationwide training for farmers and grain processors at UNBS headquarters in Bweyogerere, Ms Ejalu said the move is intended to permanently close the quality gap that has plagued Uganda’s grain sector and eroded regional trust.

In 2021, Kenya imposed a ban on Ugandan maize due to excessive aflatoxin levels—triggering a wave of concern about Uganda’s post-harvest handling systems, storage, and processing standards.

Ms Ejalu criticised the continued export of unprocessed or poorly handled grain, warning that Uganda is effectively “donating raw materials to neighbours who process and sell back at higher prices.”

“We must take control of our grain value chain. Everyone—from farmers to millers—must participate responsibly in meeting the required quality,” she said.

She added that many milling facilities in the country fail even the most basic hygiene standards.

“We’ve seen maize being processed in facilities not cleaned for years—dust from roofs, dirt on floors, and pests in storage. It’s not always defiance. Often, people don’t know what standards exist,” she noted.

Uganda loses up to 40% of its grain harvest annually due to poor post-harvest handling, according to Mr Paul Ochuna, Country Program Manager at the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC).

“Drying, sorting, and storage practices are often substandard. That’s why we’re working with farmer cooperatives to build capacity, introduce quality seeds, and offer post-harvest technologies,” he said.

He noted that many handlers lack skills in inventory management, procurement, and quality assurance, adding that EAGC is closing that gap through targeted training.

UNBS, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, has already begun training and deploying inspectors across key grain-producing regions in preparation for the regulation’s rollout.

Ms Ejalu said the national certification strategy is part of a broader effort to boost Uganda’s agricultural competitiveness, secure market access, and protect farmers from future trade shocks.

“We’ve consulted widely and will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation. The days of exporting substandard grain are coming to an end,” she said.

Uganda’s grain sector holds massive potential to serve regional markets, especially amid ongoing food insecurity across East Africa. But experts warn that unless quality control is enforced at every stage—from farm to border—the country risks continued reputational damage and wasted investment.