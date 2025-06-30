Uganda to introduce 6-month HIV prevention injection after thorough research

The Uganda AIDS Commission has announced a major breakthrough in the country’s HIV prevention strategy, with plans to introduce Lenacapavir—a newly developed injectable drug that provides 100% protection against HIV for individuals at high risk. This comes after successful clinical research, in which Ugandan scientists played a key role.

“Uganda was one of the countries where our scientists participated in carrying out this groundbreaking research,” the Commission said in a statement released over the weekend.

Lenacapavir is administered once every six months and was recently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Uganda AIDS Commission noted that following this international approval, the drug will be made available in Uganda after consultations with stakeholders and alignment with national health standards.

To facilitate the rollout, the Ministry of Health, working with other relevant agencies, will first require the National Drug Authority to evaluate and license Lenacapavir for use within the country. National HIV prevention guidelines will then be revised to include the drug and provide a policy framework for its application.

Healthcare providers across the country will be trained and equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to prescribe and monitor Lenacapavir use. The drug will also be incorporated into Uganda’s essential medicines list to ensure accessibility. Furthermore, new data management tools will be introduced to track usage and monitor client outcomes, ensuring accountability at all levels of the program.

“These steps are critical to ensuring the safe, effective, and accountable deployment of Lenacapavir in Uganda,” the Commission emphasized.

Once the framework is in place, Lenacapavir will be integrated into Uganda’s national HIV prevention efforts, targeting those most at risk of infection.

In the interim, the country will continue offering Cabotegravir, another injectable PrEP drug administered every two months, which has already been included in the Ministry of Health’s prevention guidelines.

“Uganda remains committed to providing effective and innovative solutions to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” the Commission affirmed.