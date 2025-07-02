Rotary Uganda to implement Shs17b projects focused on impact, transparency & sustainability

Rotary in Uganda has unveiled an ambitious plan to implement projects worth approximately Shs17 billion (about $5 million) this year with a strong emphasis on holistic community impact, transparency and sustainable development.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule announced that 137 Rotary clubs under his leadership will spearhead efforts to identify and respond to pressing community needs across the country.

“We want to ensure the impact we have in the community is holistic. In terms of goals and targets, this year, we are looking at raising over $1 million through Rotarians and by that we will be able to implement projects in communities of up to $5 million,” Kitakule said.

The District Governor outlined key focus areas for the 2025 initiatives, including promoting peace, fighting disease, improving access to clean water, supporting education, protecting the environment, saving mothers and children, and strengthening local economies.

“Ours is a business of changing lives of those not advantaged as us,” he explained.

He added, “The business of making sure the environment stays and improves, providing care to mothers to give birth in a healthy environment. This year we are not only going to implement our projects but also tell the world and members what we have done before, and by doing that, people will appreciate more what Rotary does.”

Kitakule emphasized a collaborative and inclusive approach, saying Rotary will engage more with local leaders and partners to ensure a deeper and longer-lasting community impact.

“This year we will continue working with leaders in communities and partners to make a difference in people’s lives. We want to make a lasting legacy to communities we have worked in and impacted. We want to reach out so that people understand the impact we have done in communities,” he added.

He further noted, “Through the 137 clubs, we want to consolidate and ensure sustainability of our projects so that impact is felt within communities.”

The District’s priorities align closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting Rotary’s global commitment to people-centered development and environmental stewardship.

Rotaract District 9213 Representative Abesage Nahabwe also spoke at the briefing, revealing this year’s theme for young Rotary members: “Unite for Good.” Noting, “We are united for a good cause because isolation doesn’t deliver results but together we can do more. We are looking at creating an everlasting impact.”

Nahabwe added that unite for good is a very good message and doesn’t only come to Rotarians and Rotaractors but everyone. Adding, “We want to listen more to communities, peers, and the world around us so that as we serve, we are tackling the real problems and solving exactly that.”