UPDF commissions Shs13.2b Modern Auditorium at Singo with support from US gov’t

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday received a state-of-the-art auditorium at the International Peace Support Operations Training Centre (IPSO TC) in Singo, constructed by the United States government under the Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI).

The new facility, valued at $3.7 million (approximately Shs13.2 billion), is located at the International Peace Support Operations Training Center (IPSOTC) and is expected to significantly enhance the UPDF’s training and operational readiness for international peacekeeping missions.

With a seating capacity of over 1,500 personnel, the auditorium is equipped with advanced audiovisual and IT infrastructure. It also includes dedicated office space, storage facilities, and conference rooms, making it a versatile resource for hosting workshops, strategic meetings, and other large-scale UPDF engagements.

The facility was officially handed over by Mr Palmer Phillip, Director of GPOI.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the UPDF Chief of Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for its enduring support, particularly in promoting peace and combating terrorism in the region and beyond.

“This partnership with the United States, which dates back to 2007, has significantly strengthened our capacity in foreign missions,” Lt Gen Bakasumba said.

He reaffirmed Uganda’s dedication to international peace, stressing the UPDF’s readiness to deploy wherever required.

Brig Gen John Patrick Otongo, Commandant of IPSO TC, commended the engineering teams for their commitment to completing the facility. He acknowledged the vital roles of Lt Gen Bakasumba and Mr Palmer, who first conceived the idea for the auditorium in 2018. He further thanked the U.S. government for its extensive contributions to the UPDF, particularly in infrastructure and equipment development.

Representing the U.S. government, Lt Col Chris Noumba, Defence Attaché to Uganda, hailed the handover as a significant milestone in strengthening military-to-military cooperation.

“This auditorium reflects the strong ties between our two countries and Uganda’s unwavering role in advancing global peace,” he said.