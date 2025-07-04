PostBank’s Wendi disburses Shs1t to PDM beneficiaries

Wendi, the innovative digital wallet developed by PostBank Uganda, has disbursed an unprecedented Shs1 trillion (about $260 million ) to beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“We received about Shs500 billion in January this year. As we speak, 100% of that money has been disbursed to all the parish SACCO group accounts, and more than 90% has already reached the individual beneficiaries,” George William Kiyingi, PostBank’s Head of Agent Banking and Fintech Distribution, stated.

“We got another Shs500 billion at the beginning of June and all of that has been dispatched from the bank,” he added.

Wendi has revolutionized access to financial services in rural Uganda, according to Kiyingi.

“Before Wendi, beneficiaries had to travel long distances — sometimes from Nakapiripirit to Moroto or from Pallisa to Mbale — just to open bank accounts. Now, all you need is a national ID and a phone, and you’re registered in minutes,” he explained.

The platform has successfully onboarded over 1.3 million PDM beneficiaries since 2024, a number that continues to grow.

A crucial aspect of Wendi’s success is its seamless integration with the Parish Development Management Information System (PDMIS), the government’s centralized digital platform for PDM loan management.

“Since February 2024, before any disbursement happens on Wendi, the system automatically checks with PDMIS to verify whether the loan has been approved. If it hasn’t been cleared in PDMIS, the payment fails,” Kiyingi noted.

This integration guarantees transparency, accountability, and prevents errors in disbursement.

Beyond individual beneficiaries, Wendi also reinforces financial governance at the SACCO (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization) level. Each group account is jointly controlled by three leaders — a chairperson, secretary, and treasurer — requiring unanimous approval for any transaction.

“If even one doesn’t approve, the transaction is rejected,” Kiyingi emphasized, ensuring robust oversight.

Wendi’s impact extends beyond just disbursements; it actively encourages savings and facilitates loan repayment. “We offer up to 10% annual interest on savings made through Wendi,” Kiyingi said, highlighting the incentive to cultivate a savings culture across Uganda.

PostBank plans to offer follow-on loans via Wendi for beneficiaries who successfully repay their initial PDM loans. “We want to move people from subsistence to sustainability,” Kiyingi affirmed, seeing Wendi as more than just a payment channel but a tool for lasting empowerment. PostBank aims to further expand Wendi’s reach across Uganda, striving for comprehensive financial inclusion.