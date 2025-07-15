Over 100,000 renewed national IDs ready for pickup –NIRA

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has confirmed that the first batch of upgraded national identity cards is now ready for collection by Ugandans who applied for renewals. This announcement comes as the nationwide mass enrolment and renewal exercise, which began on May 27, 2025, continues across the country.

Speaking on Monday, NIRA Registrar Claire Ollama stated that roughly 100,000 new national ID cards have been printed and dispatched to various district offices.

“We, however, ask Ugandans to be patient as more people will receive notifications on where to pick their national ID cards,” Ollama said.

She clarified that individuals should pick up their new IDs from the same stations where their biometric data was originally captured.

The new national IDs boast several advanced security features to combat counterfeiting. These include Multiple Laser Images (MLI), which embed various images visible at different angles, and a Machine-Readable Zone (MRZ) for quick, machine-based data verification, similar to passports. The cards also incorporate a two-dimensional barcode for quick data retrieval via smartphones or specialized scanners, and will soon integrate iris biometrics as an additional identification layer. Made from durable polycarbonate material, these IDs are designed for a 10-year validity period.

This release is a key part of NIRA’s broader effort to modernize Uganda’s national identity system. The ongoing enrolment campaign aims to renew some 15.8 million expiring ID cards and register 17.2 million new applicants, including those turning 16 or previously unregistered. While initial registration and renewals remain free, fees apply for changing particulars or replacing lost IDs.