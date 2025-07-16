Dott Services take on city as KCCA constructs 24 roads

The Dott Services Limited, a local construction firm has embarked on a massive project to upgrade and reconstruct 24 roads in Kampala City. This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to modernize infrastructure within the Kampala Capital City metropolitan area.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda praised the government’s commitment to funding road construction in the city and recognized Dott Services as one of the key contractors selected to undertake the work.

“I thank the government of Uganda for the funding. I thank Dott Services, the construction company, for starting the work early. I have no doubt they will perform very well. I also urge them to kindly perform and deliver as per the contract,” said Hajjat Kabanda.

She made these remarks during the commissioning of the upgrading of Kabaka Lake Road to bitumen standards on Friday—one of the 24 roads set for reconstruction under the project.

The overall project will cover 14.65 kilometers and is expected to be completed within three years.

The roads to be upgraded include:

Kabaka’s Lake Road, Button Street Link, Bukoto Street, Wilson Road, Wilson Street, Market Street, Mengo–Kisenyi Link Road, Erisa–Nkoyoyo Road, Central Kisenyi Lane, Market Service Lane, Market Square, Dastur Street, Church Road, Naava Road, Church Lane II, Kyejwe Road, Lower Kololo Terrace, Golf Course Road, Nsamba Road, St. Stephen Hospital Ring Road, St. Barnabas Road, Kalinabiri Road, and Mapeera Road.

Most of these roads have long been in a poor state, negatively affecting trade, transport, and the overall quality of life in the city.

Hajjat Kabanda noted that this project differs from previous ones because the designs allow for flexibility and can be adjusted based on feedback from residents, ensuring that infrastructure better serves the needs of city dwellers.

Ms. Sharifah Buzeki, Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), also hailed the project and noted that the government has invested heavily in road infrastructure this year.

“We have the contractors, Dott Services, and MBW Consulting Limited is the supervisor of this project. We have urged them to work on the road in time. We have hope that in a few years, Kampala will be different,” Buzeki said.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr. Erias Lukwago, welcomed the development and emphasized the importance of local content in public infrastructure projects.

“In the previous projects, there was barely any local content. Most of the projects went to foreigners. We should have local content in these new projects,” Lukwago stated, adding that he appreciated the increased government funding for road construction in the city centre.

In this financial year alone, the government has raised the infrastructure budget to Shs550 billion—an increase Mr. Lukwago described as a significant milestone.

Dott Services is among the few local firms awarded contracts under the new city development push. The company has previously completed road projects in Ishaka–Kagamba, Ttinyi–Nakalama, Rwenkunye–Apach, and various regional areas across the country.