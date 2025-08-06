Museveni’s new budget plan prioritizes road development

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has criticized the government’s scattered budgeting practices, blaming the neglect of critical infrastructure especially roads on what he termed “okumemerera”, or the spreading of resources too thinly.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President expressed concern over the deterioration of major roads, attributing it to poor prioritization and under-budgeting. He announced an urgent rehabilitation program for key highways and reaffirmed his commitment to strategic planning, particularly in roads and electricity.

“I would like to, again, remind you of the mistake of kumemerera… trying to be everywhere at the same time and ending up being nowhere; trying to do everything at the same time and ending up doing nothing properly,” Museveni said.

Recalling a similar crisis two decades ago, Museveni said Uganda’s reliance on donor-funded development in 2005 nearly paralyzed essential services. He cited examples of failed donor commitments on the Kampala-Masaka road and electricity lines in northern Uganda, which prompted him to chart a new path of self-reliant development.

“I told our people to forget about the donors and we build our country ourselves relying on our scarce resources and the NRA strategy of ‘Kamwe Kamwe Nigwo Mugaanda’ (One by one makes a bundle),” Museveni noted.

He said this shift in policy led to massive investments in roads and electricity, with the roads budget increasing from Shs 374 billion to Shs 6.4 trillion by 2019, and the electricity budget rising from Shs 133 billion to Shs 3 trillion.

“Henceforth, it will be electricity and roads first and the rest later,” Museveni declared in his 2005 directive.

The president emphasized that this focused approach helped Uganda overcome its electricity blackouts and facilitated major road works — including the Soroti-Moroto, Lyantonde-Kazo-Ibanda, and Mpigi-Ssembabule-Masaka highways.

However, Museveni expressed disappointment that the same budgeting errors were creeping back, resulting in the decline of previously strong roads such as Mityana-Mubende-Kyenjojo, Ibanda-Mbarara, and Mukono-Jinja.

“Recently, I have noticed that our road sectors are now in three categories,” he explained.

He added, “The very good brand-new roads, the deteriorated roads due to under-budgeting, and poorly maintained murram roads by local governments.”

He revealed that while the Ministry of Works currently commands a budget of Shs 5.9 trillion, only Shs 3.21 trillion is required annually to maintain Uganda’s roads in excellent condition. The remaining allocation includes funds for other transport-related projects like Uganda Airlines and the Standard Gauge Railway.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Works and the whole Government to rectify that situation,” Museveni stated.

The President listed several roads slated for immediate rehabilitation, including:Mityana–Mubende-Kyenjojo, Ibaanda–Mbarara, Ishaka–Mbarara, Mukono–Lugazi–Jinja, Kikoroongo–Mpondwe, Nebbi–Arua, Ntungamo–Rukungiri.

Additionally, new road projects will commence, such as Jinja–Budondo–Mbulamuti–Kamuli and Bwizibwera–Nsiika–Nyakashaka–Nyakabirizi.

“Targeting the creation of cities, new districts, higher pay for civil servants, etc., before you put aside adequate money for roads, electricity, security, wealth creation, etc., is bad planning,” he warned.

Museveni also cautioned against budget corruption, suggesting that reports of inflated road construction costs could soon be investigated.