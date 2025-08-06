FDC founding member James Musinguzi Garuga dies at 72

Prominent entrepreneur and veteran politician James Musinguzi Garuga, a founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has passed away at the age of 72.

Garuga, who played a pivotal role in Uganda’s opposition politics during the early 2000s, passed on Wednesday, July 6, morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, according to a statement from the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

A respected voice in both business and politics, Garuga was among the bold figures who championed the Reform Agenda, the precursor to the FDC. He later served as Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Reform Agenda task force, offering critical guidance and support at a time when opposing the regime was a dangerous undertaking.

“Garuga was not only a distinguished entrepreneur and community leader, but also a committed political actor whose contribution to Uganda’s democratic struggle, particularly in the formative years of the Reform Agenda and the birth of the FDC, remains invaluable,” the FDC said in a statement.

The party described Garuga as “a man of rare courage, wisdom, and generosity,” adding that his death is a major blow to the country’s democratic movement.

“As a party and as a country, we have lost a man whose moral and financial support gave life to a cause that many feared to associate with at the time. He stood with us when standing up was not popular,” the statement continued.

Garuga was also a successful businessman, with investments in tourism, agriculture, and real estate. He was widely regarded as a bridge between Uganda’s business and political elite and was known for using his resources to uplift communities in the Kigezi sub-region, particularly in Kanungu District, where he hailed from.

Tributes from across the political divide continued to pour in throughout the day, hailing Garuga as a patriotic Ugandan who served his country with distinction.

The FDC has extended its “heartfelt condolences” to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. Funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated in due course.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the party mourned.