NRM Tribunal upholds Gen. Tumukunde’s victory in Rukungiri Municipality

As Akankunda’s petition is dismissed over lack of evidence

The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal has upheld the election of Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Rukungiri Municipality, dismissing a petition by Isaac Atukunda who had alleged illegal nomination and widespread electoral malpractice in the July 17, 2025, party primaries.

In a ruling seen by Eagle Online, dated August 6, 2025, the tribunal chaired by John Musiipe, with Elton Mugabi as panel head, Stanley Kangye and Blair Atwebembeire as members, rejected claims of bribery, voter intimidation, and illegal nomination as “general, speculative, and unsupported by sufficient evidence.”

The petition, filed under Petition No. 306 of 2025, evolved from the NRM parliamentary primaries for Rukungiri Municipality, where Atukunda, who garnered 1,646 votes, challenged Tumukunde’s landslide victory of 56,301 votes. Atukunda attempted a political comeback in Rukungiri Municipality after he was humiliated in the Uganda Law Council presidency by Isaac Ssemakadde.

Atukunda, represented by David Kamukama of Credo Advocates, argued that Gen. Tumukunde’s nomination was illegal, citing his 2021 presidential run under a different platform and his alleged non-residency in the constituency. He also alleged election malpractice, including bribery, violence, obstruction of agents, and the procurement of ineligible voters.

However, Gen. Tumukunde, through a high-powered legal team comprising Jude Byamukama, Justinian Kateera, and Andrew Kiryowa, denied all allegations, insisting that he was validly nominated, still a member of the NRM, and that the petitioner’s claims were vague and unsubstantiated.

The tribunal’s first focus was the legality of Tumukunde’s nomination and membership in the party, given his past presidential candidacy.

“The Tribunal is satisfied that there being no proof that the NRM registration process was not followed, the Respondent is a member of the Party,” the ruling reads.

Atukunda had invoked Article 8(4)(c) of the NRM Constitution, arguing that Gen. Tumukunde’s previous presidential run constituted automatic cessation of membership. Nevertheless, the tribunal disagreed, noting that no evidence of a formal dismissal or resignation existed.

“Dismissal of a party member under Article 8(4)(e) is after a fair hearing. The Respondent was never dismissed, and there was no evidence of any hearing.”

Atukunda also argued that Gen. Tumukunde does not originate from or reside within Rukungiri Municipality, making him ineligible.

But the tribunal invoked Section 4 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which does not require residency as a qualification for parliamentary candidates.

“The Tribunal, while relying on the primary legislation… finds that residency in an electoral area is not a qualification for one to stand for parliamentary elections.”

Atukunda claimed that Gen. Tumukunde’s agents bribed voters with Shs10,000 notes, directed them during the lining-up process, and that violent youths intimidated voters in several cells.

However, the tribunal found the evidence lacking.

“The allegations of election malpractices are general in nature and lack specificity,” the panel ruled.

The Panel added, “The Petitioner did not specify the agents of the Respondent who carried out the said acts or whether they did so with the authority and/or knowledge of the Respondent.”

Even if the irregularities occurred, the tribunal found they were too few and geographically limited to impact the overwhelming vote difference.

“Even if accepted as true, the alleged irregularities occurred in a limited number of polling stations and would not… materially alter the margin of 2,896 votes between the two candidates,” added the Panel.

The tribunal concluded that the petitioner failed to prove all claims to the required standard.

“Having failed to prove the allegations to the required standard, the Petitioner is not entitled to the reliefs sought,” the ruling states.

As such, the election of Gen. Henry Tumukunde as NRM flag bearer for Rukungiri Municipality was upheld, and the petition was dismissed in full.

This ruling strengthens Gen. Tumukunde’s grip on the NRM ticket ahead of the 2026 general elections, removing a major legal hurdle and affirming his political rehabilitation within the party.

For Atukunda, the ruling underscores the stringent evidentiary burden required to overturn party primaries, especially under the NRM’s 2025 Election Regulations that prioritize finality and internal discipline.

“The decisions of the Tribunal are binding on the parties and the NRM Electoral Commission, ensuring certainty, finality and internal discipline within the party’s electoral dispute resolution process,” the panel noted.