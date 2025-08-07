CHAN 2024: Cranes eye comeback against Guinea after poor start

After a disappointing start to the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 campaign, joint co-hosts Uganda Cranes resumed preparations with a recovery session held on Tuesday evening at the FUFA Stadium, Kadiba, Kampala.

The Cranes suffered a 3-0 defeat to Algeria in their opening Group C match on Monday night at the Mandela National Stadium, a result that left fans and players equally disappointed, and a poor show again could see the team fail to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Turning their focus to Friday’s crucial clash against Guinea, the team regrouped at the newly built Kadiba facility, located in Mengo, Rubaga Division, Kampala. The FIFA-funded project, launched in 2018, is one of the modern football infrastructure additions to Ugandan football.

The technical staff on the team used the session to address the shortcomings from the Algeria match, with a key emphasis on sharpening attacking efficiency and improving defensive shape and concentration.

Group C action continues on Friday, August 8th, with Algeria facing South Africa in the early kickoff before Uganda squares off with Guinea in the second fixture of the day. This encounter could prove pivotal in the Cranes’ quest to reach the knockout stage.

Uganda Cranes has played against Guinea before. Most recently, they played a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on March 25, 2025, at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, where Uganda won 1-0. Prior to that, they also faced each other in a World Cup qualifier in Morocco, where Guinea won 2-1. They also played each other in a 1976 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Full Uganda Cranes Squad – CHAN 2024

Goalkeepers: Denis Kiggundu [Vipers SC] Joel Mutakubwa [BUL FC] Chrispas Kusiima [Kitara FC]

Defenders: Arnold Odong [SC Villa] Nicholas Mwere [BUL FC] Gideon Odong [NEC FC] Herbert Achai [KCCA FC] Rogers Torach [Vipers SC] Lazaro Muhindo [KCCA FC] Hilary Mukundane [Vipers SC] Kizito Gavin [KCCA FC]

Midfielders: Joseph Youngman Marvin [Vipers SC] Elvis Ngonde [SC Villa] Patrick Jonah Kakande [SC Villa] Allan Okello [Vipers SC] Joel Sserunjogi [KCCA FC] Enock Ssebagala [Vipers SC] Abdu Karim Watambala [Vipers SC]

Forwards: Jude Ssemugabi [Kitara FC] Ivan Ahimbisibwe [KCCA FC] Arafat Kiza Usama [KCCA FC] Yunus Junior Sentamu [Vipers SC] Reagan Mpande [SC Villa] Emmanuel Anyama [KCCA FC] Shafik Nana Kwikiriza [KCCA FC]

To entice the team, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni pledged a staggering Shs 1.2 billion for every match they win in the tournament, meaning they missed the money after losing the first match.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has urged his players to remain focused and keep their eyes on the prize as they prepare to face Angola in their second Group A match on Thursday [today].

The Harambee Stars opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over DR Congo on Sunday and will be in a strong position to reach the knockout stages if they collect another three points against the Angolans.

Despite the wave of optimism and confidence following the victory, McCarthy has insisted that nothing has been achieved yet.

“Nothing is done yet. That was just one win — an important one — but we have to remain focused. We faced a very tough opponent and worked hard to get that result, but we shouldn’t let it get into our heads,” McCarthy said.

“The focus now shifts squarely to Angola and the ambition is the same — go in and fight for maximum points.”