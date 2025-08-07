PS Ggoobi warns against budget manipulation & corruption as accountants meet at Munyonyo

Speke Resort Munyonyo— The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Ramathan Ggoobi has warned government Accounting Officers over what he termed “budget games” deliberate manipulations in the budget process that risk undermining service delivery and fueling corruption.

Speaking during a high-level meeting convened by the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development (MoFPED) at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Wednesday, Ggoobi revealed that the ministry had detected disturbing trends in how some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were misappropriating budget allocations.

“The budget process itself has become a source of corruption. We have identified tricks like ‘Padding Play’, where MDAs ask for more funds than needed, and the ‘Crisis Card’, where officials make alarmist claims to secure extra allocations,” Ggoobi said.

He added that Procurement Officers, HR personnel, and Accountants were under increased scrutiny for facilitating these manipulative practices. MoFPED Budget Analysts have now been directed to intensify budget review mechanisms and stamp out such practices.

“These games are a gateway to corruption. They must stop,” he warned.

The meeting brought together Accounting Officers from central ministries, local governments, Uganda’s missions abroad, regional referral hospitals, and public universities — all tasked with ensuring effective execution of the government’s ambitious Shs72 trillion budget for FY 2025/26.

Chaired by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Lucy Nakyobe, the meeting sought to align government entities on financial discipline, performance, and transparency in service delivery.

“You must deliver services equitably and on time. Guard against committing a government without adequate resources,” Nakyobe told the officers. “There must be zero tolerance for the creation of domestic arrears. Do not commit beyond cash limits.”

Nakyobe emphasized the need for urgency in project implementation and the publication of clear service delivery standards.

“Fast-track procurement, define your performance standards, and restore citizen trust by being accountable,” she added.

The government is under mounting pressure to ensure value for money amid growing public frustration over persistent service delivery failures and financial wastage. This meeting, therefore, marked a critical step in tightening oversight as the country embarks on a crucial fiscal year.

Representatives from Local Governments voiced concerns about continued delays in service delivery and limited wage allocations that are hindering the recruitment of essential staff.

“We are now focusing on results. Officers who fall short of expectations or engage in budget manipulation risk disciplinary sanctions,” Ggoobi cautioned.

Uganda’s top finance officials are advocating for a cultural shift, one where transparency, efficiency, and ethical leadership become the foundation of public financial management.