Gov’t pledges Shs30b to support Imams and Muslim Women Leaders through Saccos

The government has pledged Shs30 billion to support mosque Imams and Muslim women mosque leaders (Amirats) by establishing Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (Saccos) across the country.

Under the arrangement, each district will receive Shs100 million to kickstart a Sacco, giving leaders access to interest-free loans aimed at improving household incomes.

The announcement was delivered at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Old Kampala by Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation and Mobilization, Moses Byaruhanga, during a send-off ceremony for Ugandan pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

Byaruhanga said the support was motivated by concern that many Imams serve communities voluntarily without pay.

“He therefore decided to support Imams and Muslim women mosque leaders by funding Saccos that will allow them to access interest-free loans to boost their household incomes,” Byaruhanga stated.

A total of 21 Ugandans were flagged off for Umrah under government sponsorship. They are part of a group of 100 pilgrims who missed Hajj two months ago due to visa delays.

Byaruhanga also revealed that the pilgrims will be fully sponsored for Hajj in 2026.

UMSC Secretary General, Haji Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi, hailed the gesture as historic, noting it was the first time the government had directly sponsored Muslims to perform Hajj.

“Hajj is one of the key pillars of Islam performed once in a lifetime by able believers, which is why the UMSC Haj and Umrah Office handles this obligation with utmost care,” he said.

Sheikh Ali Juma Shiwuyu, Head of the Hajj Department at UMSC, confirmed that travel arrangements had been finalized, with pilgrims scheduled to depart for Makkah on Monday, August 25, 2025.