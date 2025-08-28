UPDF hosts simulation exercise to boost disaster response and risk management

The Command Post Exercise (CPX) “OKOA MAISHA 2025” yesterday officially opened at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability (URDC) Headquarters in Jinja.

The exercise is aimed at assessing national preparedness and strengthening the capacity of stakeholders in identifying, managing, and mitigating crises.

Presiding over the opening, Maj Gen Don Nabasa, Joint Staff Policy and Strategy, welcomed participants drawn from government ministries, departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations, and security forces.

He commended the leadership for recognising the exercise as vital to strengthening national disaster response and risk management in disaster-prone areas.

“The primary goal of this exercise is to enhance preparedness, refine response strategies, and identify gaps in existing systems under time-constrained and high-pressure conditions,” Maj Gen Nabasa said.

He urged participants to remain committed to the overall objective of improving planning, preparation, and execution of disaster response operations, adding, “Let us work together to save lives and property.”

Brig Gen Ernest Nuwagaba, Commander URDC and Exercise Director, emphasised the importance of readiness as a continuous process.

“Preparedness isn’t just a moment; it’s a sustained state of readiness that carries us through every phase of crisis,” he said.

He explained that simulating disaster scenarios such as floods, landslides, or pandemics without deploying live field resources allows for both realistic and efficient training.

Brig Gen Nuwagaba further encouraged participants to engage fully, share expertise, and strengthen coordination.

“This exercise provides a critical platform to refine systems, foster trust, and reinforce collaboration, ensuring the nation’s readiness before, during, and after every crisis,” he noted.

Mr. Jacob Siminyu, Regional Immigration Coordinator and Head of the Civilian Component, stressed the importance of joint efforts across agencies. “We are here to make a difference and save lives,” he said.

CPX OKOA MAISHA 2025 is a simulation-based training activity aimed at testing and improving command and control structures, decision-making processes, and communication systems in disaster management.

The exercise theme, “Strengthening Multi-Sectoral Resilience and Local Action on Sustainable Disaster Response and Management through Integrated Leadership and Command”, highlights the importance of collaboration and sustainable approaches to disaster preparedness.

The exercise is expected to strengthen URDC’s ability to coordinate with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, the Office of the Prime Minister, ministries, local governments, and humanitarian organisations. It will focus on establishing timely response mechanisms, effective communication, coordination, and early detection measures.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, Brig Gen Fred Rugadya Akiiki, Brig Gen Michael Ssesanga, Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine, representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister, Uganda Red Cross, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, legal advisors, and local leaders from Bulambuli District.