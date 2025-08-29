From 420,000 to 1.3 million visitors: Uganda’s tourism sector to celebrate AUTO’s 30-year milestone

The Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) will mark 30 years of tourism excellence with a prestigious black-tie gala, the Roots & Routes Tourism Dinner set for Thursday, October 17, 2025 at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Under the theme “Roots & Routes: Celebrating Uganda’s Past, Present & Tourism Future”, the event will bring together key players from the public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Tourism, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and industry leaders, for a night of recognition, collaboration, and networking.

Tourism continues to play a vital role in Uganda’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods across communities. It remains one of the country’s most dynamic sectors, offering vast potential for growth and investment.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, David Kiwanuka, Manager Branding at Centenary Bank emphasized the role of tourism in community development and the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

“Centenary Bank is traditionally known for banking services, but we also believe in corporate social investment. Every year, we dedicate 2% of our profits to communities, and tourism is a key part of that commitment,” he said.

He added that tourism, much like banking, is about people, the planet, and profits and therefore communities must remain central.

He noted, “When we support marathons, Martyrs’ Day or even the Cancer Run, these are tourism activities too because they bring people together and attract visitors. By healing communities, we create a stronger society. AUTO is the vehicle driving tourism across the country, and as a bank with the largest network nationwide, we pledge to continue walking this journey together.”

Reflecting on AUTO’s three-decade journey, Bonifence Byamukama founding Lake Kitandara Tours & Travel recalled the association’s humble beginnings. He noted that when it was founded over 30 years ago, there was a pressing need for an organized body to safeguard professionalism and discipline in the industry.

“Uganda could not build a credible tourism sector without an association. Tourists entrusted us with thousands of dollars, often for safaris booked years in advance. It was critical to guarantee that their investment was safe and that tour operators were trustworthy. From our early offices at Nkrumah Road to where we are now, AUTO has grown into a respected institution,” he said.

Byamukama applauded the successive leaders who have carried the mantle, maintaining standards and integrity in the sector. “AUTO has endured because of discipline and discretion, and that is why we are here today, stronger than ever.”

Uganda Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa praised AUTO for its contribution to the industry and described it as the backbone of Uganda’s tourism.

“We celebrate AUTO at 30 because without tour operators, our visitors would not have a reliable way to reach our parks, rivers, forests, mountains, and wildlife. AUTO is the vehicle through which Uganda’s beauty is experienced,” she said.

Kagwa likened AUTO’s role to the agricultural cooperatives that once powered Uganda’s cash crop economy.

She said, “Just like coffee and cotton were built through cooperatives, AUTO brings together communities, value chain players, and the private sector to drive tourism. At UTB, we recognize this and remain committed to working with tour operators. AUTO is the future of tourism in Uganda, and we do not take your contribution for granted.”

Acting Commissioner for Tourism Development in the Ministry of Tourism, Lyazi Vivian reflected on the industry’s growth over the past three decades and praised AUTO for its pivotal role.

“When you talk about 30 years of existence and reflect back on what was happening then, you really appreciate the journey we’ve traveled. Uganda was bringing in about 420,000 visitors. Last year, we declared 1.3 million arrivals, and this year promises to be even better,” he said.

Lyazi applauded tour operators for their tireless efforts in promoting Uganda on the global stage noting, “We want to thank you very much because you are the foot soldiers. You are the people who go out there, seek the client, and convince them that Uganda is a beautiful place worth visiting. Out of 197 countries all competing for the same tourist, you have ensured that Uganda gets its fair share, and that is no small achievement.”

He stressed that government recognizes the importance of tourism as a driver of economic transformation.

“Tourism is now at the forefront. Everybody is talking about it, and it is truly Uganda’s low-hanging fruit. It is what is going to transform this country,” Lyazi noted, urging AUTO members to rise to the challenge of turning this vision into reality.

Looking to the future, he said the ministry is working closely with partners to strengthen the sector, including financial institutions such as the Central Bank and other non-traditional players in tourism. He also underscored the role of technology in keeping Uganda competitive.

“We are digitizing because the way we consume, attract visitors, and transact is changing. Thank you for embracing these new technologies as we position ourselves in the global market,” he said.

Lyazi rallied stakeholders to join the forthcoming celebrations urging, “On the 17th, we shall all be there in big numbers to celebrate AUTO’s milestones. It has not been an easy journey, but together we shall continue shaping tourism as one of Uganda’s greatest success stories,” he pledged.

The Roots & Routes Dinner will not only celebrate AUTO’s legacy but also honor outstanding contributions, strengthen partnerships and highlight the potential of tourism as a driver of economic transformation. As AUTO turns 30, stakeholders agree that its role will be even more crucial in shaping a sustainable, inclusive and globally competitive tourism industry for Uganda.