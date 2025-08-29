UPDF regrets shooting of two civilians in Kitgum

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the shooting and killing of two civilians in Kitgum District on the night of August 28, 2025.

According to the army, the incident occurred at around 11:19 pm at Kitleng Detach, Namukora Sub-County, where soldiers had been deployed to protect a community-protected kraal. The victims were shot near the main entry point.

UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye explained that the soldiers mistook the men for cattle thieves attempting to drive away two cultivating bulls believed to have strayed from Lapenyi farmland.

“The soldiers, who were on duty protecting livestock, suspected the victims of being cattle thieves. Unfortunately, their suspicion later proved mistaken,” Kulayigye said.

Community leaders later revealed that the two men, who had been drinking, lost their way and were moving during curfew hours.

The deceased have been identified as Mr. Joseph Obutu, 50, a resident of Mangeyi Village, Panyum Melong Parish, Omia Nyima Sub-County, and Mr. Richard Opira, 42, a resident of Amoyo Kol Village, Pella Parish, Omia Nyima Sub-County, all in Kitgum District.

Maj. Gen. Keith Katungi, Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, has since reached out to the bereaved families to assist with burial arrangements and express condolences.

“Maj. Gen. Katungi is in close contact with the families of the deceased to support burial arrangements and conveys his condolences, in conformity with the UPDF ideology,” Kulayigye noted.

While stressing that the soldiers acted in response to what they perceived as a threat, the army extended its sympathy to the affected families and pledged its continued commitment to protecting citizens.

“The UPDF reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all Ugandans. We deeply regret the circumstances that led to this unfortunate loss of life,” Kulayigye said.

The UPDF also appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies and respect local bylaws, especially curfew regulations, to avoid such incidents.

“We call upon communities to support security efforts by adhering to local regulations and avoiding situations that may put them at risk,” the spokesperson added.