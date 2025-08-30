Museveni appoints Justice Jane Frances Abodo as new Principal Judge





President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo as Uganda’s new Principal Judge, pending parliamentary approval.



In a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament and dated this week, Museveni invoked his constitutional powers under Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission.



“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution, I have, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Hon. Lady Justice Abodo Jane Frances as Principal Judge,” Museveni wrote.



“I hereby forward her name and CV to Parliament for approval,” he added.



The authenticity of the letter was confirmed by Farouk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary.



“I hereby confirm that the letter circulating on social media regarding the appointment of Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo as the new Principal Judge is authentic. Her name has been forwarded to Parliament for the necessary approval. I congratulate her,” Kirunda stated.



Justice Jane Frances Abodo is a seasoned judicial officer with an outstanding career in Uganda’s justice system. She has served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) since April 2020, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Before her appointment as DPP, she was a judge of the High Court and previously headed the Anti-Corruption Division of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.



Renowned for her integrity and commitment to fighting corruption, Justice Abodo has handled several high-profile cases and has been vocal about strengthening Uganda’s justice system to ensure fairness and accountability.



Her appointment as Principal Judge places her at the helm of supervising High Court judges and magistrates across the country, a role critical to judicial efficiency and timely delivery of justice.



If approved by Parliament, Justice Abodo will succeed Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, who has served in the role since 2019.