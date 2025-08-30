Rotary Club, Health Ministry partner to fight against Polio, Malaria and Cancer

The Rotary District 9213 has reaffirmed its partnership with the Ministry of Health in championing public health causes, with renewed commitments towards ending polio, combating malaria and scaling up cancer interventions.

Speaking on the partnership, Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Kitakule said the collaboration has already shown remarkable results and will only grow stronger.

“Our Rotary District 9213 and the Ministry of Health have cemented their unity, and the impact is going to be multiplied,” Kitakule said.

The announcement follows an invitation by the Past President of the Rotary Club of Sonde, who also doubles as the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Charles Olara. The two institutions agreed to jointly commemorate World Polio Day on October 24, a reminder that vigilance must remain against a disease that still poses a threat worldwide.

“We agreed to commemorate World Polio Day, keeping vigilance against a disease where even one case is a threat,” Kitakule noted.

Rotary has been at the forefront of the global End Polio Now campaign, investing over US $850 million and supporting the immunization of billions of children across the globe.

In Uganda, Rotary has also expanded its footprint to tackle other pressing health challenges, including malaria, cancer, and access to specialized medical care. Uganda continues to grapple with over 12 million malaria cases annually, and Rotary District 9213, together with Rotaract, has been complementing government efforts through community health days and public health education, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Malaria Partners Uganda.

Cancer also remains a major public health challenge, claiming 33,000 lives annually. Through the annual Rotary Cancer Run, the fraternity has raised nearly Shs5 billion, which has been used to build facilities such as the cancer ward at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya and radiotherapy bunkers.

“Through our joint health camps, surgical missions, and the Little Hearts Project, we reaffirm that no Ugandan should be left behind in the fight for health, hope, and dignity,” Kitakule emphasized.

The Ministry of Health welcomed Rotary’s continued partnership, noting that collaborations between government and civic organizations remain crucial in addressing Uganda’s disease burden.

This year’s joint commemorations on World Polio Day are expected to further mobilize communities, raise awareness, and strengthen the campaign to ensure Uganda remains polio-free.