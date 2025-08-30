Stanbic Bank
Businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba endorsed unopposed as NRM’s Entrepreneurs League Chairman

By Simon Kabayo
President Museveni talks to city businessman, Hassan Basajjabalaba, as Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa looks on. Mr Basajjabalaba was declared unopposed for the position of chairman of the Entrepreneurs League of the NRM party.

Simon Kabayo
Simon Kabayohttps://eagle.co.ug
Reporter whose work is detailed

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has welcomed the consensus reached among candidates for the position of Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Entrepreneurs League, which has resulted in the unopposed endorsement of Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba for the period 2025–2031.

“I have met with the candidates for the position of NRM Chairperson of the Entrepreneurs League. They have agreed to unconditionally endorse Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, who is now unopposed,”Museveni announced.

The President commended Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa for facilitating dialogue and uniting the various contenders during a meeting held on August 30, 2025, at State Lodge Nakasero.

“First, I would like to thank Thomas Tayebwa for bringing these factions together and thank all the aspirants for their foresight. As I often say, it is not just about who is in the position, but what can be achieved,” Museveni said. 

He added,“I congratulate Al Hajji Basajjabalaba and commend the other candidates for their selfless act.”

According to a communiqué signed by the aspirants, Sanjay Tanna, Mr. Kakuru Phillip, King Ceasor Mulenga, and witnessed by Deputy Speaker Tayebwa the decision was reached in the spirit of party unity and cohesion, as emphasized by the NRM Chairman.

“Following a dialogue initiated by H.E. Yoweri K. Museveni, Chairman of the NRM, and facilitated by Thomas Tayebwa, we the undersigned candidates for the position of Chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League… have unconditionally endorsed Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba as the unopposed Chairperson of the NRM Entrepreneurs League for the period 2025–2031,” the communiqué read in part.

