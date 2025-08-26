NRM halts Entrepreneurs League elections amid irregularities and candidate boycott

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has suspended elections for its Entrepreneurs League following reports of widespread irregularities and the withdrawal of one of the contenders from the race.

The suspension was announced after former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Taana, pulled out of the contest, arguing that the credibility of the election had been fatally compromised. In his petition to the NRM Secretary General, Tanna cited “grave irregularities,” including bribery, the ferrying of voters, and deliberate inaccessibility of the voter base.

“Together with fellow candidates, I first submitted a joint petition on Aug. 17, later raised the same concerns before CEC during vetting on Aug. 21, and again through my formal letter of Aug. 23 to your office,” Tana noted in his letter.

He stressed that no corrective action had been taken despite repeated petitions, adding: “Regrettably, despite these efforts, the violations have persisted. The credibility of the election has, therefore, been fatally compromised.”

Tana further revealed that many delegates were lodged in hotels and shielded from lawful engagement, undermining transparency in the process. Despite his boycott, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the party, urging leadership to reflect on his concerns to strengthen internal democracy.

NRM’s Director of Communication, Emmanuel Dombo, acknowledged the concerns and said the party’s top organs would intervene should the situation escalate.

Before the suspension, the NRM Electoral Commission had instructed delegates that voting would be conducted by a show of hands after verifying names from the party register. The elections were scheduled to take place at eight different venues within Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to minimize confusion.

However, chaos within the Entrepreneurs League disrupted the entire exercise, forcing its postponement. Other elections, including those for the Women, Youth, Persons With Disabilities, Veterans, Elders, and Workers leagues, proceeded as planned.

The delay in the Entrepreneurs League vote is expected to have implications for the upcoming Central Executive Committee elections, which were due to take place this week.

The race for Entrepreneurs League chairperson had drawn eight contenders, among them prominent businessmen Hassan Basajjabalaba and King Ceasor Mulenga, alongside Phillip Kakuru Kwijuka, Shukla Mukesh, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Edison Ruyondo, and Ssemwanga Gyaviira.