Police clarify handling of sexual assault case at Kajjansi

The Kampala Metropolitan Police have addressed circulating claims regarding the alleged mishandling of a sexual assault case at Kajjansi Police Station, emphasizing that all procedures were carried out lawfully.

In a statement, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, explained that the case was registered on August 23, 2025, following a report by a 22-year-old hairdresser from Zana, Makindye Municipality, Wakiso District.

According to the victim, she met the prime suspect, Ngobi Simon, in July 2025 at Karting, Lubowa, and later maintained contact. On the night of the incident, she alleges, “after being given an alcoholic drink, she was driven to Canaan Estate, Akright, Kajjansi where she was raped by Ngobi Simon and another man known to her only as ‘Chairman.’”

ASP Owoyesigyire detailed the police response, saying, “A team of detectives, SOCO, and uniformed officers immediately visited the crime scene. Beddings and other relevant exhibits were recovered, including HIV testing kits. The victim was medically examined and enrolled for specialized care as a rape victim.”

Owoyesigyire confirmed the recovery of the vehicle allegedly used in the assault, a Subaru Silver Grey UBP 276F, which is being held at Kajjansi Police Station to aid investigations. Witnesses, including private security personnel, have also provided statements. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim managed to lock herself in a room after the assault, prompting the suspects to flee.

Addressing allegations of extortion and unlawful seizure of property, ASP Owoyesigyire said, “We wish to clarify that the recovery of property was carried out as part of the investigative process, in line with established procedure to preserve exhibits in sexual offense cases. The suspects were not at the premises at the time, and no unlawful raid or extortion was conducted.”

He added that any officer found to have abused authority will face investigation and disciplinary action, reaffirming the police’s commitment to professionalism and transparency.

The two prime suspects, Ngobi Simon and “Chairman,” remain at large. Police are urging them to come forward and record their statements to ensure due process is followed.

“We condemn all acts of sexual violence in the strongest terms,” ASP Owoyesigyire stated. “At the same time, we reiterate our commitment to professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rights of all parties. Investigations are ongoing, and the public will be updated in due course.”

Police have appealed for calm, patience, and responsible communication as the matter is handled through lawful procedures.