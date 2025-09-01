FDC celebrates Nandala Mafabi homecoming, unveils Kampala Lord Mayor candidate

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has hailed the homecoming of its Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Nathan Nandala Mafabi, as a resounding success. The event, held at Mbale Cricket Grounds on August 30, 2025 drew thousands of supporters who warmly received their son back home.

“We wish to thank the people of Mbale and all the towns along where the presidential caravan passed for the warm reception,” the party said in a statement.

The homecoming capped a caravan that began at the FDC Headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, on August 29, 2025. Party President Eng. Patrick Amuriat Oboi led the journey which encountered heavy tear gas in Iganga, Nakalama and Busembatya. Despite the police confrontations, the caravan pressed on, arriving triumphantly in Mbale.

The religious leaders including Rt. Rev. Patrick Gidudu, retired Anglican Bishop of Mbale Diocese and Sheikh Jowali Isiko of Jinja Muslim District offered blessings to Mafabi and his wife, Mama Flora Nandala.

The event also marked a major political shift, as over 160 NRM defectors publicly crossed over to the FDC. “The FDC Party extends its heartfelt appreciation to the people of Mbale and all the places the candidate visited, from Kampala to Mbale, for their overwhelming support,” the statement read.

During the journey, the FDC President also presided over the official opening of the party’s Buikwe District branch office in Lugazi Municipality and the Iganga District branch office in Iganga Municipality. The party also extended gratitude to journalists who braved difficult circumstances to cover the caravan.

As the 2026 elections approach, the FDC has launched an intensive mobilization and recruitment drive.

“Our extensive leadership structure across the country has been engaging with various leaders and individuals, encouraging them to join the FDC,” the party announced.

Recently, three former NRM parliamentary aspirants joined during the national council meeting, while more than 160 leaders from Bugisu and Budaka followed suit during the Mbale homecoming.

Talks are also ongoing with leaders and former candidates from the NUP, NRM and other parties, especially in Buganda, Busoga and western Uganda, as FDC positions itself to field strong candidates at all levels.

Meanwhile, Kampala Metropolitan aspiring candidates are meeting this week for induction into FDC values and nomination guidelines.

In a related development, Kasozi Ibrahim Biribawa has declared his bid for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor under the FDC ticket. Kasozi, a lawyer with a diploma in law, a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law said his candidacy is rooted in integrity, accountability and results.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust the FDC party has vested in me to hold their flag. I am aware of the responsibilities that come with serving our city, and I am ready to work tirelessly to build a Kampala that is safe, clean, prosperous, and inclusive for every resident,” he stated.

He pledged to prioritize public safety, better infrastructure, improved waste management, job creation, good governance, and social services. “This campaign is about serving with humility, listening to communities, and delivering results that elevate our city for generations to come,” he added.

Over the coming weeks, Kasozi plans to engage with residents across Kampala’s five divisions, business communities, and civil society to present his manifesto in detail.