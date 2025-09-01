Kyabazinga of Busoga announces birth of twin princes

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV has announced the birth of his twin sons, describing their arrival as a “double blessing” for the royal family and the Kingdom of Busoga.

The Kyabazinga via X (formerly Twitter) expressed profound gratitude to God and the people of Busoga for their support and prayers.

“With profound joy and heartfelt gratitude, I am delighted to formally announce the birth of our twin sons: Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, born on the 27th day of August 2025,” the Kyabazinga said.

He noted that both the newborns and their mother, Inhebantu Jovia Mutesiare in good health and high spirits, bringing great joy to the royal household.

“The arrival of the newborns marks a deeply cherished milestone in our family’s journey, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by the magnitude of this double blessing. Both newborns, along with their remarkable mother, are in high spirits and excellent health,” he added.

The Kyabazinga also extended his appreciation to well-wishers who have shared their goodwill messages with the royal family.

“The outpouring of love, goodwill and prayers from all our friends and well-wishers has been profoundly uplifting, and we remain sincerely appreciative of your continued support,” the statement read.

He further assured the people of Busoga and Uganda at large that the royal family looks forward to formally introducing the young princes to the public at the appropriate time.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for His blessings and abundant grace and for ushering us into this new chapter as a family of four. We look forward to the opportunity to introduce our sons to you in due course. May God’s blessings be upon you all. Busoga Okwisania N’amanhi.”

The joyful news has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from across the country. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among joined in celebrating the royal birth, sending her warm wishes to the Kyabazinga, the Inhebantu, and the people of Busoga.

“Sincere congratulations to you, Isebantu, the beautiful Inhebantu, the royal family, and the people of Busoga on this wonderful news! May the royals bring even more happiness to you and the people of Busoga! Congratulations,” Speaker Among said.