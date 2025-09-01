EC sets nomination dates for 2026 Local Government elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the nomination of candidates for the 2026 Local Government Councils Elections will take place from September 3 to September 24, 2025.

According to EC Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the exercise will run on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at gazetted nomination centres across the country.

“The Electoral Commission has appointed 3rd September to 24th September 2025 as the period for the nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils Elections 2026,” Justice Byabakama said in a statement issued on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The process will be conducted in phases according to levels of Local Government Councils. District and City Chairpersons, the Lord Mayor, Councillors, and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) will be nominated between September 3 and September 5, 2025.

Nominations for Municipality and City Division Chairpersons, as well as Councillors and SIGs, will follow from September 8 to September 10, 2025. Candidates for Municipal Division, Sub-County, and Town Councils will then be nominated from September 11 to September 24, 2025.

“All persons aspiring to contest in the Local Government Councils Elections are urged to familiarize themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission,” Byabakama emphasized.

The Commission further advised aspirants to collect nomination forms and guidelines from district offices or download them directly from its official website.

“Aspirants can collect copies of the nomination forms and guidelines from the District Electoral Commission offices across the country, or obtain soft copies from the Commission website,” Byabakama added.

The EC stressed that the exercise is part of its commitment to ensuring a regular, free, and fair electoral process ahead of the 2026 General Elections.