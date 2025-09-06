Court orders SFC commander Gen David Mugisha to produce detained man

The High Court in Kampala has directed the Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj. Gen. David Mugisha and the Attorney General to produce before the court a man alleged to be in military detention.

Justice Isaac Bonny Teko issued the order on Friday, September 5, 2025 following an ex parte application filed by Mr. Rwangomani Amos Turinawe, through his lawyer, Mr. Peter Mukidi Walubiri.

In his ruling, Justice Teko stated, “It is hereby ordered that a writ of habeas corpus ad subjiciendum do issue directly to Major General David Mugisha (The Commander of Special Forces Command) and The Attorney General to have the body of Rwangomani Amos Turinawe immediately before Court at Kampala on September 10, 2025 at 11:00 am to undergo and receive all and singular such matters and things as this Court shall then and there consider concerning him in this behalf.”

Habeas corpus order: The notice accompanying the writ further warned the respondents against defying the court directive.

“Now, take notice that you are required to have the body of Rwangomani Amos Turinawe before the court on the 10th day of September, 2025, at 11:00 in the forenoon, and to make a return to that writ. Or in default thereof, the court will then, or so soon after as Counsel can be heard, be moved for an attachment against you for your contempt in not obeying the writ,” the notice reads in part

The writ of habeas corpus is a constitutional safeguard compelling authorities to present before court any person alleged to be unlawfully detained, allowing the judiciary to examine the legality of their confinement.

Rwangomani’s application signals a high-stakes legal battle over alleged unlawful detention by security forces, with the court expected to hear the matter next week.