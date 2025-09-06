RIP: Kyamu Nsereko Kiwanuka, as your bright future is cut short

The family of city businessman Mohan and his wife Maria Kiwanuka, the former Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and now Presidential Advisor on Economy and Finance, is mourning the sad passing on of their son, Kyamukungubya Nsereko Kiwanuka, popularly known as Kyamu.

He passed away in the United States, where he studied and was living.

According to family sources, Kyam’s post-mortem indicates he had a heart attack.

“He was living alone in an apartment in Washington, DC, USA. Monday was a public holiday in the US, and the alarm was raised when he didn’t go to work on Tuesday, as he was normally in very early. He was found on Wednesday morning when a family friend called the police to break in and found him non-responsive. The TV was still on in the background on his favourite sports channel,” a source told Eagle Online at the family home on Plot 15, Prince Charles Drive, Kololo.



Kyam had recently completed his Master’s degree MBA and had just been notified that he had passed his probation period in his new job in Finance, which he was very excited about.



“We know our Kyam is ok and his Jaaja Kiwana is looking after him,” said one of the family members.

Kyamu’s mother’s side is yet to come to terms with the sad news, not hardly a month after the passing of Ms Rhoda Kalema, who was an aunt to Kyamu’s mother, Maria Kiwanuka, and a family matriarch. This comes after the passing of his maternal grandmother mid this year.