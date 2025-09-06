Minister Musasizi urges finance professionals to drive sustainability at AAFA conference held at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Minister of State for General Duties, Henry Musasizi yesterday opened the 2025 annual conference of the African Accounting and Finance Association (AAFA) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, tasking finance professionals to take the lead in balancing Africa’s growth with sustainability.

Held under the theme “Advancing Sustainability Outcomes in Africa: The Strategic Role of Accounting and Finance Professionals,” the conference brought together experts from across the continent to deliberate on how finance and accounting can accelerate sustainable development.

In his keynote address, Musasizi urged professionals to confront three urgent realities—climate change, rising public debt, and inequality—warning that Africa’s future depends on achieving a delicate balance between development and sustainability.

“These realities call for the balancing of growth with sustainability, and Accounting and Finance Professionals are at the centre of this balance,” Musasizi said.

He outlined five critical areas where their contribution is most needed: credible financial reporting, championing sustainability reporting frameworks, structuring green and climate finance, driving public financial management reforms, accelerating digitisation, and strengthening governance, transparency and accountability.

“Strong governance, transparency and accountability are not just principles—they are the lifeblood of sustainable economies,” the Minister emphasised.

The AAFA conference will continue through the week with panel discussions, research presentations, and policy dialogues aimed at reinforcing the role of finance professionals in driving Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

Established in December 2010, the African Accounting and Finance Association (AAFA) provides a platform for academics and practitioners to debate the role of accounting, finance, auditing, corporate governance, and related fields in Africa. Its work contributes directly to advancing SDG 9.5 on enhancing scientific research and fostering innovation in developing countries.

AAFA has developed strong academic and collaboration links with organisations and associations across the globe, and since 2017 has published the African Accounting and Finance Journal to promote African-based research.