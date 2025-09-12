Generals Tumukunde & Muhwezi: We did not order closure of Radio Boona

The sudden closure of Radio Boona in Rukungiri has prompted two of the district’s most prominent leaders, Gen. Henry Tumukunde and Security Minister Jim Muhwezi to clarify their positions on the matter.

Both have firmly denied any involvement in the station’s shutdown and attributed the decision solely to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

Gen. Tumukunde urged the public to ignore claims linking him to the closure, emphasizing that UCC alone has the legal mandate to regulate broadcasting.

“While the closure of Boona FM has fueled speculation regarding political motives, it must be emphasized that Uganda Communications Commission’s (UCC) mandate is clearly stipulated in the law,” Tumukunde said in a statement on Friday.

He further noted that discussions were already underway between Radio Boona’s management and UCC to resolve outstanding compliance matters.

“To the people of Rukungiri, I urge calm and focus on the challenges that are before us. Any conjecture about our supporters or I seeking to take advantage of the situation should be disregarded,” Tumukunde added.

Security Minister Muhwezi also distanced himself from the controversy, stating, “I am not the person who closed the radio. I do not have the authority to do so; it is UCC that holds that power.”

He acknowledged regulatory issues faced by the station and underscored the importance of compliance.

“Radios, including mine, must adhere to laws and regulations. If there are concerns regarding the regulator’s actions, the radio has the right to seek redress through the courts. Therefore, I urge the public to remain calm,” Muhwezi said.

Both leaders stressed that the closure should not be politicized, calling on UCC to clarify its actions and urging Radio Boona’s management to pursue lawful channels if aggrieved.