Museveni nominated for 2026 race, pledges focus on education, infrastructure, and investment

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa has been officially declared a duly nominated candidate in Uganda’s 2026 presidential elections, setting the stage for yet another contest in a political journey that has spanned close to four decades.

The announcement was made by Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, who confirmed that Museveni had successfully fulfilled all requirements under the Presidential Elections Act. As part of the process, the Commission handed over the national voters’ register in soft copy to Museveni’s official agent and directed his campaign team to submit a schedule of meetings and media engagements for harmonization with other candidates across the country. Museveni’s team also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Commission, committing to comply with the agreed campaign timelines and guidelines.

Flanked by senior leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Museveni addressed journalists at Kololo after receiving the declaration, thanking both the Electoral Commission and his party members for their support.

“I thank the Electoral Commission for doing the detailed work of studying the documents and approving our candidates. It is a lot of work, a lot of paperwork, and I congratulate them,” he said.

He further expressed gratitude to the NRM, which recently re-elected him as party chairperson and flagbearer for the 2026–2031 term, noting that their continued trust had renewed his resolve to lead the country into its next phase of transformation.

Museveni used the occasion to reflect on Uganda’s development journey since 1986, when he first took power. Citing satellite imagery, he painted a picture of Kampala’s evolution, noting how areas that were once coffee plantations have been transformed into vibrant urban centers.

“Back in 1986, this was a coffee shamba. Today, if you look at the satellite pictures, you can see how much has changed. That speaks more than just talking,” he remarked.

Museveni said his 2026 campaign would be anchored on consolidating the progress made over the years, while focusing on three key pillars; education, infrastructure, and investment. He promised free education in government schools for children from poor families, improved road repair and maintenance, and universal access to safe water across villages.

He also pledged to strengthen healthcare systems, with an emphasis on curative services, while intensifying efforts to fight crime and corruption in order to safeguard peace and create a favorable environment for investment.

According to Museveni, Uganda’s fundamentals; electricity, road networks, communication systems, an educated labor force, and peace, have laid a solid foundation for economic growth. The task ahead, he said, is to ensure that every citizen benefits from this progress.

“We now have electricity, roads, telephones, educated manpower, and peace. That is why Uganda is attracting more investments. The challenge ahead is to make sure that all our people benefit from this progress,” he stressed.

With his nomination now secured, Museveni joins the list of candidates officially cleared to vie for the presidency in 2026. His candidacy is expected to dominate the political scene as Uganda moves closer to yet another decisive election season.