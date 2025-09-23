First Lady hails Museveni 2026 nomination, urges Ugandans to unite for progress

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his official nomination to contest in the 2026 general elections.

In a statement via X (formerly Twitter), Janet Museveni commended her husband’s resilience and long-standing service to the nation, describing his leadership as a blessing to Uganda.

“I warmly congratulate you, Mzee, on your nomination to serve the people of Uganda once again,” she said.

She added, “I give glory to God for granting you the grace, health, and wisdom to lead our nation.”

On Monday, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, declared Museveni, 81, duly nominated after he fulfilled all legal requirements, including submitting nomination forms and collecting the required signatures. The event took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Kampala, drawing party officials and supporters from across the country.

Mrs. Museveni urged Ugandans to embrace unity and work together to consolidate progress achieved under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“As we embark on this new chapter, let us, as Ugandans, come together to protect the achievements we have made, embrace the economic growth driven by the Parish Development Model (PDM), and actively engage with the four sectors of wealth creation,” she emphasized.

She further prayed for continued peace and prosperity as the country heads into a decisive election season.

“May the Lord bless this journey, and may Uganda continue to prosper under your leadership, Mzee,” she noted.

President Museveni, 81, was officially declared the NRM presidential flag bearer for the 2026-2031 term after he fulfilled all requirements and was endorsed by party members. He thanked his supporters and outlined his key priorities for the next term.

“I want to thank the NRM members for entrusting and electing me as the NRM Presidential flag bearer for the 2026-2031 term,” he said.

Museveni highlighted Uganda’s economic progress since his administration took office, noting the dramatic growth in the country’s GDP.

“In this economy, the GDP of Uganda has doubled currently in the recent Kisanja from $34 billion to $66 billion. You have everything today that you lacked in the past: electricity, roads, telephones, manpower, the educated people, and peace,” he said.

“That’s why we are being flooded by many investors because they are looking for a peaceful and profitable area where to invest.”

He then outlined the government’s priorities for the next term, focusing on wealth creation, education, infrastructure, crime prevention, corruption, health, and water.

“Our priorities for this term include wealth creation, where everybody should be involved in the money economy. All children in government primary and secondary schools should study for free. Roads should be tarmaced on time, and murram roads maintained. Although there is peace in the country, there’s a bit of crime and impunity, and the NRM structures should come out and fight them. We should get rid of corruption. Immunisation is doing very well, but we should also ensure that drugs are not stolen. Finally, we must have safe and clean water for all villages,” he said.

President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 is seeking re-election in 2026 under the NRM ticket, pledging to focus on education, infrastructure and investment.