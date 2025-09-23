Speke Resort to host grand Diwali food & music festival 2025 in Kampala

Speke Resort Munyonyo in partnership with the Indian Association Uganda (IAU) and the High Commission of India is set to host the much-anticipated Grand Diwali Food & Music Festival 2025 on Sunday, 19th October 2025. The festival promises a vibrant celebration of Indian culture, cuisine and community spirit.

The event aims to bring together diverse communities to showcase authentic traditional dishes, cultural performances and entertainment in a festive atmosphere.

“We encourage all communities to take part and showcase our real traditional food and unity,” said organizers, emphasizing the festival’s role in promoting community pride and cultural togetherness.

The organizers added, “This celebration is about unity and culture rather than commercial gain.”

The festival will feature a dedicated Food Pavilion, where participating associations, communities, and individuals will have tents equipped with tables and chairs. Participants are encouraged to prepare 2–3 dishes that best represent their culture, ensuring visitors enjoy a wide variety of tastes. Cooking on-site will be permitted using gas, while drinks such as water and soft beverages will be centrally managed by the organizers.

Participants are advised to complete their stall setup by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the event and to maintain high standards of hygiene. “Let’s keep the festival space neat. Carry a garbage bag for your stall and maintain food safety standards,” the organizers added.

Traditional decor, attire, and cultural elements are encouraged to create a visually engaging experience for visitors.

In addition to the food pavilion, festival-goers can enjoy a range of entertainment, including a kid’s corner, live singing, community performances, and a spectacular fireworks display, along with a bar and a crackers stall.

Registration for food pavilion participation is open until 30th September 2025, allowing organizers to allocate stalls smoothly. Interested participants can submit their forms to the Indian Association Uganda via email at indianassociation22@gmail.com or contact Mr. Devendra Naini (Tel: 0757771000, WhatsApp: 0772301120) and Miral (Tel: 0701340087, WhatsApp: 0734304087) for further details.

“This Diwali Food & Music Festival 2025 is not just a celebration of cuisine; it’s a beautiful showcase of India in Uganda, bringing communities together in harmony,” the organizers noted.

Event Details:

Venue: Speke Resort, Munyonyo

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025