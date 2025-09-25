NRM tribunal nullifies Mbabazi’s wife’s victory as it orders fresh polls

The National Resistance Movement party election tribunal has ordered a fresh poll to be conducted in the race for flag bearer for Member of Parliament representing Older Persons for Western Region.

“The ruling on this Tribunal in Petition No PT-CEC-001 of 2025, delivered on September 5, 2025, is hereby reviewed and set aside. The declaration of Jacqueline Mbabazi as the NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament representing Older Persons for the Western Region is nullified,” reads the tribunal ruling.

It further continues, “The NRM Electoral Commission is directed to conduct a fresh election for this position in strict compliance with the NRM constitution, the regulations, the guidelines within 14 (fourteen) days of this ruling”.

What is surprising is that the same Election Disputes Tribunal had earlier dismissed a petition challenging the victory of Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, in the party primaries for the position of Member of Parliament representing Older Persons in the Western Region.

In its ruling on Petition No. CEC 001 of 2025, the Tribunal upheld Jacqueline Mbabazi’s declaration as the NRM flag bearer, dismissing claims filed by her rival, Patrick Kyamukate Mutabwire. Mr. Mutabwire is a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.

The dispute arose from the NRM primaries held on August 26, 2025, in which Mbabazi polled 215 votes against Mutabwire’s 162. The other five contenders—Kabigumira David, Bashongoka Mary Kamaduuka, Gumisiriza Fedelis Guma, Bakazimbaga Muhindo Ann, and Bategeka Lawrence Ntooto—shared a combined total of 53 votes.

Mutabwire, represented by Counsel Bernard Ainamani , had petitioned the Tribunal to nullify the results. Mbabazi, represented by Counsel Kiconco Katabazi, defended the outcome, and both parties appeared during the hearing. After deliberations, the Tribunal ruled that the petitioner’s grounds were not sufficient to overturn the results.

In its observation, the Tribunal also advised the NRM Electoral Commission to improve management of election timelines, stressing that polls for older persons should not extend into late hours as this risks undermining transparency and fairness.